Breath of the Wild: player hits Hyrule’s castle with arrow at 2.6KM

Here we are facing another challenge somewhat different in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This time, it’s courtesy of a player known as YukinoSan, who decided to hit Hyrule’s castle in a slightly different way.

Starting from the starting point of the game, The Great Plateau, the player shot an arrow aiming to hit and eliminate one of the guards who were watching the castle of Hyrule – and, in this game, he made the projectile fly for approximately 2.6 kilometers inside from the game until it reaches its target – which becomes even more surprising when you take into account the fact that the enemy was on the move.

In case you’re curious, you can check the feat in question in the video that follows:

To achieve this goal, the player has resorted to a glitch known as BLSS (Bow Lifting Smuggling Slide), in which Link can follow behind the arrow and thus extend the distance traveled by it.

