Bridge of Spirits looks great on PS5, but what about PC? • Eurogamer.pt

Kena: Bridge of Spirits from Ember Labs was finally released this week, initially capturing our attention at the PlayStation 5 event that unveiled gameplay thanks to a visually revamped and appealing presentation. Based on Unreal Engine 4, Kena shines through the artistic achievements achieved by developers, backed by solid game design and, for the most part, solid performance. However, the underlying issues with UE4 are noticeable – and are especially evident in the PC version of the game.

In assembling this article, we took a look at the game running in both quality and performance modes on PlayStation 5 and took into account platform scale in both directions. In theory, the PC version should allow us to see Kena running at its best, while an analysis of the game running on PS4 Pro gives us an idea of ​​how older hardware handles a very interesting game. In fact, it all plays out as logically as you’d expect – but the extra horsepower on the PS5 and high-end PC goes far beyond delivering Kena at its finest.

The Digital Foundry video of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Everything you need to know about PS4 Pro, PS5 and where PCs fit in.

In terms of what makes Kena special, it’s not just the style of art that stands out, but also the basic quality of the delivery. Every object, every texture and every material seems to have been crafted with a consistent style and a balance of polygons. There is an understanding of which edges need to be filed and which may retain a more obvious polygonal structure. Combining all of this and you rarely find an object that stands out as being inconsistently low resolution, or oddly modeled. Furthermore, the expressions and character animations are first-class: Ember Lab has previously worked on animated shorts, product advertisements, and other mass media.

It flourishes in all realms of animation and is excellent, while the expressiveness of Kena and her “rot” companions is also a high point – it’s lovingly crafted and so cute. Secondary animations, such as the effects of your actions within the scene, are also cleverly implemented. The level of polish is excellent, but not without its problems: transitions between animations aren’t smooth enough, while camera movement can be prone to minor hitches.

In terms of engine scalability, let’s start at the bottom. We didn’t have time to test the game on the base PS4, but the Pro targets 30fps and seems to work with a dynamic resolution between 1188p and 1440p, but seems to stay on top of the range for the most part. Compared to the PS5’s 60fps performance mode, vegetation density is reduced, object LODs are more noticeable and shadow resolution is also more irregular. The ambient occlusion distance field – used to great effect on the PS5. On the other hand, the PS5’s performance mode works in a similar resolution window with up to 4K reconstruction, but it can work in some areas with a lower resolution. Both versions look good on a 4K screen at standard viewing distances in the living room, but don’t go through a native 4K display. The Pro’s 30fps mode is extremely solid in terms of performance, while the PS5 which targets 60fps is generally good, but can occasionally drop frames due to genuine GPU limitations, while the crossover may also exhibit a little stutter.

PlayStation 5 also offers a quality mode. 30fps is the order of the day here, and with a DRS window that hit 1944p-2160p in our samples, it’s getting an immaculate presentation. In addition to the improved sharpness, the quality mode also offers a richer scene through improved plant density – and similar to the only performance option on the PS4 Pro, 30fps is delivered with an excellent level of consistency, as you’d expect.

The PC version offers significant updates over PlayStation 5, but the more you push in terms of performance, the more choppy the experience becomes. However, certainly from a visual perspective, the game is a treat. However, there is no “out-of-the-box” support for increasing the antialiasing Temporal – a brilliant feature on the UE4 that offers near-native quality if used sensibly, while considerably reducing the GPU load. Fortunately, this can be activated by simply modifying the .ini file. You get a settings menu provided with improved shadow quality, better textures, much superior anisotropic filtering, and increased volumetric fog quality.

PC Equivalent Settings PS5 Performance PS5 Quality Optimized PC Resolution Dynamic 1296p-1512p Dynamic 1944p-2160p User Choice Motion Blur High High User Choice shadows High High High Vegetation High Ultra High Texture Quality Low/Ultra Low/Ultra Ultra Texture Filtering Low Low Ultra Volumetric Fog Low Low Low Environment Occlusion High High High Post-Processing Ultra Ultra High

When selecting optimized settings, opting for PS5-equivalent settings, compatible with performance mode is a good starting point, but I would recommend lowering the depth of field, shadow quality, the ambient occlusion and motion blur. Both DX11 and DX12 options are available which, when tested on an Nvidia GPU, the DX11 is found to give globally higher frame rates in GPU-bound situations, but introduces frame-times weaker – The DX12 is the best choice. Even so, the crossing can still cause obvious stuttering and what appears to be a dynamic compilation of shadows when certain effects make themselves felt for the first time. Other studios have largely managed to address this issue, such as The Coalition with Gears 5, or Sony Bend with Days Gone. More recently, we’ve seen Neon Giant Games fix this issue in a patch in Ascent. So it’s doable – Ember Lab just needs to fix the problem.

In terms of the type of hardware you need to get 60 frames per second running consistently at optimized settings, an Nvidia RTX 2060 will do the job for native 1080p, while an RTX 2070 Super-class hardware is required for 1440p. However, it’s possible to get a convincing 4K presentation using a GPU like an RTX 3070 or RTX 2080 Ti – but for that, you’ll need to delve into the .ini files and allow TAAU timescaling. Setting this to 83 percent, the boost is native 1800p, but resizing works just fine. If you’re looking for performance help, this is a great place to start and at 4K output, a range of 70 to 83 percent still looks good. TAAU can be used for lower output resolutions, of course, but the values ​​will have to be higher.

All in all, this is a good game that’s well worth your time, but the PC version has some technical issues that definitely need to be resolved for a flawless experience – and I can’t help thinking that solving these issues can also improve the game. PlayStation 5 consistency in performance mode. I would also like to see Ember Lab make more use of the UE4 tools – dynamic resolution scaling, ‘official’ TAAU and DLSS options would only make a good game even better.