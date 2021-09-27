Stephenie Taylor wanted to raise the family and have a second child, but the Brit didn’t want to get involved with anyone. The high price charged by local fertilization clinics scared her: around R$ 11.6 thousand. The 33-year-old woman then called for an “insemination kit” sold online, reports Page Not Found on EXTRA.

Stephenie with her daughter – Photo: Reproduction

Through an application, the British found a donor. The semen arrived at his house three weeks later. In the first attempt, with the help of a tutorial on YouTube, the British woman got pregnant. The daughter, nicknamed eBaby in a report on “Daily Star”, is already 11 months old.

“You can tell she (Eden) is a real baby online. She is a small miracle”, said a resident of Nunthorpe (England). “If I didn’t have access to all of this electronically, she wouldn’t be here. But I’m happy to be a mother again and I’m proud of the way she came into the world,” added the Brit, who is also the mother of 5-year-old Frankie, raised in a relationship.

The donor, who wants to remain anonymous, said of the partner: “She is an amazing person and I am happy to do it again if she wants more children in the future.”

