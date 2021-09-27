British woman buys kit on the web, receives donor semen at home and gets pregnant with tutorial on Youtube

Stephenie Taylor I wanted to raise the family and have a second child, but the British did not want to get involved with anyone. The high price charged by local fertilization clinics scared her: around R$ 11.6 thousand. The 33 year old woman then called for an “insemination kit” sold online.

Through an application, the British found a donor. The semen arrived at your house three weeks later. On the first attempt, with help from a YouTube tutorial, the british girl got pregnant. Little Eden, nicknamed eBaby in a report on “Daily Star”, it is already 11 months old.

“You can tell she (Eden) is a real baby online. She’s a little miracle,” said Nunthorpe (England) resident. “If I didn’t have access to all of this electronically, she wouldn’t be here. But I’m happy to be a mother again and I’m proud of the way she came into the world.”, added the British, who is also the mother of Frankie, 5 years old, raised in a relationship.

Application used by Stephenie to get semen donor Photo: Reproduction

Stephenie’s mother and sister supported the decision to get pregnant in this unconventional way, but her father was against it.

Stephenie said it won’t have any problem if Eden wants meet the man who “contributed the DNA” to your generation when she is older.

The donor, who wants to remain anonymous, said about the partner:

“She’s an amazing person and I’m happy to do it again if she wants more kids in the future.”