BTC, AVAX, ALGO, XTZ, EGLD

China has tried to stifle growth in the crypto sector on several occasions over the past 12 years, but except for one small problem, general crypto-trade bans have not altered the long-term growth of cryptocurrencies. This shows that no country, even if it is the second largest economy in the world, can stop the rise and growth of cryptocurrencies.

Deutsche Bank analyst Marion Laboure said in an update on the bank’s website that Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to “remain ultra-volatile for the foreseeable future” as most people buy it for investment or speculation rather than using it. it as a medium of exchange.

However, Laboure believes Bitcoin could become “the digital gold of the 21st century” and the trend could continue for centuries without any greater government control.

At Morningstar’s annual investment conference, Dennis Lynch, Counterpoint’s head of asset management, compared Bitcoin to the cartoon character Kenny from South Park. Lynch said: “I like to say bitcoin is like Kenny from South Park – he dies every episode and he’s back.”

As the effect of China’s FUD diminishes, let’s study the charts of the top 5 cryptocurrencies that could remain strong in the near term.

BTC/USDT

Bitcoin has once again bounced off the 100-day simple moving average ($41,002), suggesting that bulls are aggressively trying to defend that level. Bulls will now try to push the price above the 20-day exponential moving average ($45,178).

Daily BTC/USDT chart. Source: TradingView

The fall of the 20-day EMA and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the negative zone suggest that bears are at an advantage. If the price decreases from the 20-day EMA, the possibility of a break below the 100-day SMA will increase.

Such a move will complete the bearish ‘head and shoulders’ pattern, which targets $32,423.05.

Bulls will have to push and sustain the price above the overhead resistance at $48,843 to open the door for a possible rise to $52,920. A break and close above this level could signal a resumption of the uptrend.

4h BTC/USDT chart. Source: TradingView

The BTC/USDT pair is witnessing a tough fight between the bulls and bears near the neckline. Bulls pushed the price above 20-EMA and then will try to break the $45,200 barrier.

If they do, the pair could go up to $49,000. On the other hand, if the price drops from the current level, the bears will try to pull the price below the critical support zone at $41,000 to $39,600. A breach of this zone could indicate the beginning of a downtrend.

AVAX/USDT

Avalanche (AVAX) is trading within an ascending channel pattern. The long fuse on today’s candlestick suggests that bulls are aggressively buying on the 20-day EMA declines ($61).

AVAX/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Rising moving averages and RSI in the positive zone indicate advantage for buyers. The AVAX/USDT pair could now try to retest the historic high at $79.80. This is an important level to watch as a break above could signal a resumption of the uptrend.

The pair could then rally towards the channel’s resistance line and bullish momentum could increase if this hurdle is breached.

On the other hand, if the price falls from the current level or the overload resistance and breaks below $60.04, it will suggest the start of a deeper correction to the 50-day SMA ($45).

AVAX/USDT 4h chart. Source: TradingView

The pair has rebounded from 100-SMA and bulls are trying to support the price above 20-EMA. If they manage to do that, the pair could begin its march north to $79.80, where bears can again mount strong resistance.

On the downside, the critical level to watch is the channel’s support line. A break and close below that support will be the first indication that bulls may be losing control. If the price drops below $60.04, the drop could extend to $55.

SOMETHING/USDT

Algorand (ALGO) is trading below the 20-day EMA ($1.77), but the long fuse in today’s candlestick suggests that bulls are trying to defend support at $1.51.

Daily chart of ALGO/USDT. Source: TradingView

If bulls boost and hold the price above the downtrend line, it will suggest that the short-term correction may be over. The ALGO/USDT pair could go up to $2.15 and then to $2.55.

Alternatively, if the price drops to $1.84, the pair could drop again to $1.51. If bulls defend this support, the pair could remain in the range between $1.84 and $1.51 for a few days.

A break and close below $1.51 will signal a possible shift in the trend. The pair could then slide to the next $1.15 support.

ALGO/USDT 4h chart. Source: TradingView

The pair is trying to rebound from strong support at $1.51, but the rebound may hit a barrier at the moving averages and again at the downtrend line.

If the price drops from the overload resistance it would indicate that sentiment remains negative and traders are selling in relief rallies. This will increase the probability of a breakout below $1.51.

This negative view will be negated if the price rallies and remains above the downtrendline. The bulls will then make one more attempt to resume their ascent.

XTZ/USDT

Tezos (XTZ) rebounded sharply from the breakout level of $4.47 on September 22, indicating aggressive buying on declines. Bulls pushed the price back above the 20-day EMA ($6.10) on September 23 and have been holding the level ever since.

XTZ/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Moving averages are rising and the RSI is in positive territory, suggesting that bulls are in the lead. Buyers are likely to challenge the general resistance zone at $8.03 to $8.42.

A break and close above this zone will signal the start of the next leg of the uptrend. The pair could then move up to the psychological $10 mark.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price falls from the current level or the overload resistance and breaks below the 20-day EMA, the pair could drop to USD4.47.

XTZ/USDT 4h chart. Source: TradingView

The pair is trying to rebound from the 20-EMA, indicating sentiment has turned positive and traders are buying lower. Bulls will now try to push the price to the $7.50 overhead resistance.

If this level is scaled, the pair could rise to $8.03 where bears will likely mount strong resistance. If bulls don’t give up a lot of ground with this resistance, the possibility of a breakout above it will increase.

This bullish view will be invalidated if the price falls and breaks below the moving averages. Such a move could result in a drop to $5.50 and then $4.47.

EGLD/USDT

Elrond (EGLD) rebounded from the 50-day SMA ($181) but failed to break the $245.80 barrier. This suggests that bulls are buying low while bears are selling high.

EGLD/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The 20-day EMA ($220) has stabilized and the RSI is just above the midpoint, indicating a balance between supply and demand.

Buyers are trying to support the EGLD/USDT pair above the 20-day EMA. If they manage to do that, bulls will again try to push the pair above $245.80. And then the pair could go up to $303.03.

Conversely, if bears pull the price below the current level, a retest of the 50-day SMA is possible. A break and close below this support may open the door for an additional break to the 100-day SMA ($132).

EGLD/USDT 4h chart. Source: TradingView

The pair has rebounded from the uptrend line, which suggests traders are buying lower. Bulls will now try to boost and sustain the price above the downtrendline. If they are successful, the pair could resume its rally and rise to $277.88 and then to $303.03.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price falls from the downtrendline, bears will try to gain an advantage by pulling the price below the uptrendline. Such a move can open the way for a deeper correction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Cointelegraph. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you must conduct your own research when making a decision.

