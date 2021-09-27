Caixa creates new credit line for beneficiaries of social programs

× Reproduction/TV Brasil/Youtube

THE Federal Savings Bank will offer a credit line with interest of 3.99% per month for beneficiaries of social programs. In a ceremony at Planalto with the presence of Jair Bolsonaro and Pedro Guimarães, the bank recently announced the “Cash Credit Has”.

The program will allow loans between BRL 300 and BRL 1 thousand, with payment terms of up to two years. The modality can be accessed by 100 million people who have a social savings account.

Loans will be released in a staggered way, according to the anniversary month, digitally.

Pedro Guimaraes, who tested positive for Covid, participated in the event virtually. The president of Caixa cried when commenting on the new credit line.

“What we are doing at this stage now is being able to help people who were receiving emergency aid and, when they are going to take a loan, take from 15% per month. It’s unbelievable, between 15% to 20% a month. They get from loan sharks, outside the financial system. These people cannot do without government help. This will be the first bank credit for millions of people.”

According to Guimarães, the payment of emergency aid and the banking process of millions of Brazilians allowed Caixa build a database on people who have income but cannot prove it.

About Covid, the president of Caixa said he is “taking all the medicines”.

“I tested it yesterday for Covid, I have nothing, I’m already taking all the medications, I took two vaccines.”