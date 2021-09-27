Caixa deposits 6th installment of emergency aid for those born in May – News

Caixa deposits this Saturday (25th) the 6th and penultimate installment of emergency aid for informal workers born in May, registered through CadÚnico or through Caixa’s website and app.

Informal workers will have the amount first deposited in the digital account and then released for withdrawal only on October 8th. But the amount deposited is used by the Caixa Tem application, for payment of bank slips and purchases

Sixth installment transfers run until October 3rd, while withdrawals will take place from October 4th to 19th. The payment of the seventh and final installment goes from October 20th to 31st, with withdrawals in the period from November 1st to 19th.

The members of Bolsa Família receive emergency aid according to the usual program schedule, according to the final number of the NIS. The calendar started on Friday (17) and runs until the 30th, for those who have the final 0 of the NIS.

The emergency aid this year provided for four installments, but was extended with three more until October. Payments range from R$150 to R$375, depending on the profile: families, in general, receive R$250; female heads of households are entitled to R$375; and people who live alone, R$150.

Brazil Aid

The benefit will be paid until October, with the 7th and final installment. The federal government’s intention is, as of November, to start paying for the Auxílio Brasil program, which will replace the Bolsa Família, with a higher value and with more beneficiaries.

To do so, it increased the rate of the IOF (Financial Operations Tax) until December, in order to pay for the costs of the new program. Next year, the idea is that Auxílio Brasil will be financed with the collection of the taxation of profits and dividends foreseen in the Income Tax bill at a rate of 15%.

See the calendar of the last two installments



6th installment (deposit in Digital Social Savings)

Born in January: 21/9

Born in February: 22/9

Born in March: 23/9

Born in April: 24/9

Born in May: 25/9

Born in June: 26/9

Born in July: 28/9

Born in August: 29/9

Born in September: 30/9

Born in October: 10/1

Born in November: 2/10

Born in December: 3/10

Cash withdrawals from lotteries and ATMs

Born in January: 4/10

Born in February and March: 5/10

Born in April: 6/10

Born in May: 8/10

Born in June: 10/11

Born in July: 10/13

Born in August: 14/10

Born in September: 10/15

Born in October: 18/10

Born in November and December: 10/19

7th installment (deposit in Digital Social Savings)

Born in January: 10/20

Born in February: 10/21

Born in March: 10/22

Born in April: 10/23

Born in May: 10/23

Born in June: 10/26

Born in July: 27/10

Born in August: 10/28

Born in September: 10/29

Born in October: 10/30

Born in November: 10/30

Born in December: 10/31

Cash withdrawals from lotteries and ATMs

Born in January: 11/1

Born in February: 3/11

Born in March: 4/11

Born in April: 5/11

Born in May: 9/11

Born in June: 11/10

Born in July: 11/11

Born in August: 11/12

Born in September: 11/16

Born in October: 11/17

Born in November: 11/18

Born in December: 11/19

Calendar for Bolsa Família

6th installment

End of NIS 1: 17/9

End of NIS 2: 20/9

End of NIS 3: 21/9

End of NIS 4: 22/9

End of NIS 5: 23/9

End of NIS 6: 24/9

End of NIS 7: 27/9

End of NIS 8: 28/9

End of NIS 9:39/9

End of NIS 0: 30/9

7th installment

End of NIS 1: 10/18

NIS 2 End: 10/19

End of NIS 3: 10/20

End of NIS 4: 10/21

End of NIS 5: 10/22

End of NIS 6: 10/25

End of NIS 7: 10/26

End of NIS 8: 10/27

End of NIS 9: 10/28

End of NIS 0: 29/10