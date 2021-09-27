Caixa Econômica launches a credit line through cell phones and with values ​​up to R$ 1 thousand

Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil





Caixa Econômica Federal announced this Monday (27), the “Caixa Tem” credit. According to CEF, it may be requested by around 100 million customers. Loans range from R$300 to R$1,000 and can be contracted directly on the cell phone.

Updating the registration and requesting credit, subject to approval, will be available on a staggered basis to customers who already have digital accounts at Caixa Tem, according to the month of their birthday.

For example: for those born in January and February, the option is already available from this Monday (27). The opening of an account in the Caixa Tem app for new users starts on November 8th, also in a staggered manner and taking into account the month of birth.

Hiring can be done in two ways

1) Caixa Has Personnel Credit: – Loan with free allocation for whatever the client needs, including to use for personal expenses, such as debt payments;

2) Cash Credit for Your Business: Loan for productive investment oriented towards your business expenses, such as obtaining funds for payment to suppliers, water, electricity, internet bills, rent, the purchase of raw materials and /or goods for resale, among others.

The difference between the two credit lines is due to the destination of the contracted resources. For both cases, the contract value is from R$300 to R$1 thousand. It is noteworthy that the interest rate is 3.99% per month, with payment in up to 24 installments.

What to do to contract the credit line?

According to information provided by Caixa, first, the customer needs to update the “CAIXA Tem” free of charge in the Google Play or Apple Store app stores.

Then, you must access the application and select “Update your registration” in the menu. From then on, each step of the update involves scanning the user’s identity document and photo in “selfie” format. Within 10 days, the customer will have the registration evaluation completed.

After the registration update process is completed, the customer’s account changes from CAIXA Digital Social Savings to Digital+ Savings. The loan is credited exclusively to the customer’s Digital Savings+ after contracting. Installments are debited monthly from the same customer account.

More information on how to take out credit, make payments and even pay off the loan is available on the website www.caixa.gov.br/caixatem.