Caixa pays 6th installment to new Bolsa Família group; see dates

This Monday (27), Caixa pays the 6th installment of emergency aid to Bolsa Família with final NIS 7. Learn more.

This Monday, 27/09, Caixa will deposit another batch of payments referring to the 6th installment of emergency aid. The bank will transfer the corresponding amount to Bolsa Família applicants who have NIS ended in 7. Everyone can withdraw the money on the same day it becomes available in the account. Remembering that, as before, the installments have variable values.

It all depends on how much the beneficiaries generally receive with Bolsa Família. Even because Caixa is depositing the most advantageous amounts among the emergency aid and the program itself. In case of doubts or problems related to emergency assistance, please contact Caixa’s telephone center at 111 (service generally operates from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm).

There is also the option of making inquiries and answering questions on Caixa and Dataprev’s website.

Calendar of the 6th installment for Bolsa Família

The emergency aid calendar, considering only Bolsa Família beneficiaries, follows the program’s traditional dates. That is, deposits are made always in the last 10 working days of each month, taking into account the Social Identification Number of the beneficiaries. Those with final NIS 7, thus, receive the 6th installment this Monday, the 27th.

Check out the complete calendar for Bolsa Família subscribers: