Caixa Tem offers loans; see the calendar

Caixa announced this Monday (27) a small loan program (microcredit) through the Caixa Tem application. App users already find calendar information to update digital savings. Loans, between R$300 and R$1,000 and installments in up to 24 installments, can be contracted directly on cell phones by around 100 million customers. The interest rate for loans, regardless of the credit line, is 3.99% per month.

To access microcredit, you will need to update your registration with personal information.

This update will be released gradually, according to the user’s birthday month, following the calendar below:

January and February: 9/27

March and April: 10/18

May and June: 11/8

July and August: 11/29

September and October: 12/13

November and December: 12/27

After the update, the account user will be able to request the Caixa Tem credit directly through the app. The amount released will depend on credit analysis.

“Before hiring, remember to do the math to see if the amount of the installments fits in your pocket, as it is important to keep your loan payment up to date so that your financial life is always organized”, says a notice displayed on the application .

Cash was already updating records

Caixa has been studying ways to implement the microcredit offer by Caixa Tem for months. Bank executives said on several occasions that the plan was to expand the services offered through the application.

Caixa Tem was created in the first half of 2020 to move the free digital savings created by law for the payment of social benefits. Through the app, millions of Brazilians received emergency aid, the BEm (Emergency Benefit, paid to those who had their salary reduced) and the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. Since November, Bolsa Família beneficiaries have also started to receive the deposit in the digital savings account.

In March 2021, the app displayed for a few hours the “Top Customer” option, which guided users to a registration update. The icon created confusion and was eventually taken down.

At the time, the UOL found that this was a pilot project to update digital savings. One of the objectives was precisely to have more data on the profile of each user in order to be able to offer microcredit.