Calendar for the last week of payments of the 6th installment of emergency aid

The 2021 emergency aid payments for this week will start this Sunday, September 26, for those born in June with payment in a digital social savings account. However, throughout the week, Caixa Econômica Federal promises several payments, both for the general public and for Bolsa Família subscribers.

Normally payments to the digital social savings account were being finalized in the same month it started to be released, however, the 6th installment will be different, and will have payments to the digital social savings account also in early October.

This week will be the last week of emergency aid payments for depositing in a digital social savings account for the general public, as well as for Bolsa Família beneficiaries.

This week’s payment schedule

Check the payment dates for this week in a digital social savings account for the general public, as well as for Bolsa Família subscribers.

Sunday (September 26)

born in June receive the 6th installment of emergency aid in a digital social savings account.

Monday (September 27)

Bolsa Família subscribers with NIS final 7 receive.

Tuesday (September 28)

born in July receive the 6th installment of emergency aid in a digital social savings account.

Bolsa Família subscribers with NIS final 8 receive.

Wednesday (September 29)

born in August receive the 6th installment of emergency aid in a digital social savings account.

Bolsa Família subscribers with NIS final 9 receive.

Thursday (September 30)

born in September receive the 6th installment of emergency aid in a digital social savings account.

Bolsa Família subscribers with NIS final 0 receive.

Friday (October 1)

born in October receive the 6th installment of emergency aid in a digital social savings account.

Saturday (October 2)

born in November receive the 6th installment of emergency aid in a digital social savings account.

Sunday (October 3)

born in December receive the 6th installment of emergency aid in a digital social savings account.