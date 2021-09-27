Called up by Tite for the Brazilian national team a month ago, midfielder chooses Portugal; see the justification

When calling the Brazilian Team last Friday, the name of Matheus Nunes was missing. the midfielder of sporting, who had been called by Tite in the “extra” call on August 27th, decided to defend the colors of Portugal. This Monday, he gave his justification.

“I spoke with the two coaches (Tite and Fernando Santos) and, after thinking a lot with my family and my godfather, I made the decision to play for the Portuguese national team. I will be happier here, my family also thinks the same. I made this decision and I am happy”, explained the Brazilian born in Rio de Janeiro.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“It was the hardest decision I’ve made in my career so far. I arrived in Portugal at age 13, I feel Portuguese, I already have many habits of Portuguese culture. When I was called to the Brazilian national team, I was proud, I had this dream. But being able to choose between one and another selection, I would never lose out. I think I made the right decision, let’s see”, he added.

After playing at the base for Ericeirense and Estoril, the midfielder reached the Sporting under-23, where he stood out and moved up to the main team. Today, he is one of the highlights of the team that faces the Borussia Dortmund this tuesday by Champions League.

Next Saturday, at 4:30 pm, Sporting visits Arouca for the Portuguese Championship with LIVE broadcast by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here for more information.