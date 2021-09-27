Campo Grande expands 3rd dose for health workers aged 35 and over this second · Jornal Midiamax

Campo Grande performs the application of the 3rd dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus for the elderly over 60 years old this Monday (27). The booster dose is also applied to health workers and the public has been expanded to people over 35 years old.

In the case of the elderly, to receive the 3rd dose, they need to have completed the vaccination schedule, that is, to have taken both doses of the vaccine, by the 24th of May. For health workers, they must have taken D2 by March 27th. In addition, the application of the 3rd dose is available for immunosuppressed individuals aged 18 years and over.

For people with a high degree of immunosuppression, the interval for the booster dose should be 28 days after the last dose of the basic regimen. Sesau (Municipal Health Department) advises that the patient must present a medical report for one of the following conditions: severe primary immunodeficiency; chemotherapy for cancer; solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplant recipients using immunosuppressive drugs; people living with HIV/AIDS with CD4 <200 cells/mm³; use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for ≥14 days; use of immune response-modifying drugs; hemodialysis patients; patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatic, auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases).

Also according to the calendar, those who received the first dose of Astrazeneca until the 28th of July can complete the vaccination cycle. Those who received Coronavac by the 5th of September or the Pfizer by the 6th of September must also attend the posts.

Vaccination is carried out in the afternoon at the drive-thru of Albano Franco, UCDB, at Seleta and health units. In the case of the UCDB drive, the service continues until 22 hours.