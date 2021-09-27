Can FGTS Emergency Withdrawal still be released in 2021?

The emergency withdrawal of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Work Time) has been expected by many workers since the end of last year. For those who don’t remember, the emergency withdrawal exceptionally allowed all workers with a balance linked to the fund to redeem up to a minimum wage in 2020.

The emergency withdrawal was released as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, and was also considered for this year, however, little information about the measure actually came to be reported and many workers are still requesting or awaiting the release of the benefit.

Possibility of withdrawal in 2021

The theme regarding the emergency withdrawal of the FGTS for this year, came about in light of the pressure that the government suffered in late 2020 and early this year, with the end of emergency aid and requests for renewal of the program.

Faced with this scenario of strong pressure, the Ministry of Economy was studying releasing a new round of withdrawals from the FGTS to offset the end of the benefit in 2021.

The government’s objective when it raised the possibility of withdrawing the FGTS would be as a response to the pressure suffered with the end of the program, as well as to be able to inject money into the economy without requiring an increase in debt or breaking the spending ceiling.

Cashout will not be released this year

The government’s objective, facing the release of the new emergency withdrawal, was to find a way to inject resources into the economy and manage to alleviate the suffocation in the face of pressure with the end of aid. However, after a great debate on the subject, in April, the government ended up giving in to the pressure and reissued emergency aid for 2021.

Thus, since then nothing else about the emergency FGTS has been dealt with by the government. However, in June, with the questioning of several news portals such as Jornal Contabil itself, the Ministry of Economy sent a note clarifying the issue.

According to a note sent, the ministry declared that, due to the preparation of several emergency measures and programs against the pandemic this year, such as the return of emergency aid and the Emergency Benefit for the Preservation of Employment and Income (BEm), the emergency withdrawal of the FGTS it was no longer part of the government’s plans.

In addition, the FGTS is a program that was already facing difficulties, which made it even more difficult to be released, because the increase in unemployment and pejotization has reduced the salaried workforce in the country, thus reducing contributions to the fund. . Not to mention that the withdrawals ended up increasing.

Therefore, there are no more possibilities for a new round of emergency withdrawals this year, according to members of the Ministry of Economy, the time is for recovery for the FGTS.