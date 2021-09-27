‘Can I choke you?’ · TV news

Erasmo Viana was without a microphone during a trip to the bathroom of A Fazenda 2021, which resulted in a collective punishment in the reality series on Record. From this Sunday afternoon (26), pedestrians will have no hot water for 24 hours. Erika Schneider, current farmer, was irritated by the attitude of the ex-affair: “Can I strangle you?”.

“Oh, Erasmo, can I strangle you now or later?”, asked the former dancer of Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021) after reading the punishment. “Oh, it wasn’t so bad, guys,” soothed Victor Pecoraro, in an attempt to lighten his game partner’s bar. Sthefane Matos also disregarded it.

Ashamed, Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband assumed the mistake and tried to fix it. “Sorry, guys! Cold water is good for your health,” joked the healer. Tati Quebra Barraco asked if the other pedestrians had already taken a bath and, when he received the positive answer, he said an “amen”.

The attitude that brought about the punishment occurred during a conversation between Viana and Pecoraro. “I went to the bathroom, Victor asked about the bread and I spoke. I wonder if that was it, bro?”, asked the fitness influencer when the beep of the punishment was played at headquarters.

Check out the video:

Punishment! @erasmus went to the bathroom without a microphone and now pedestrians will be without hot water 24 hours a day 😱 EITA #The farm sign the @sigaplayplus and get access to 24-hour broadcast with 9 exclusive signals: https://t.co/UpWImyaj3vpic.twitter.com/IKvuvnihOf — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) September 26, 2021

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos