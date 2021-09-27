Cantillo passes the test, does well in Derby and should have another chance at Corinthians on Saturday | corinthians

The victory over Palmeiras gave impetus to one piece in particular at Corinthians: Colombian Cantillo, who started under suspicion in Gabriel’s vacancy, had a good performance and should continue in the team against Red Bull Bragantino.

Gabriel’s suspension was in double dose: the defensive midfielder took the third yellow card against América-MG and ended up being expelled directly after the end of the duel. With that, he will have to play two games.

With good numbers in Derby, Cantillo should continue as the first midfielder in Sylvinho’s 4-1-4-1 this Saturday, against Bragantino, at Nabi Abi Chedid, at 7pm, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

Cantillo’s indexes in the duel were considered very good, not only by the coaching staff, but also by the fans, who were somewhat suspicious of the player’s return after 55 days without taking the field – and as the first defensive midfielder. Xavier was seen as Gabriel’s natural replacement.

Cantillo’s numbers in Derby*:

48 correct passes (100% correct)

5 trips

3 out of 5 correct releases

1 assistance for completion.

Cantillo left the pitch at Neo Química Arena in the final stretch of the second half, appearing to be suffering from muscle pain, the result of just being tired of someone coming from a period of inactivity. In principle, the player will not need to undergo reassessment in the re-presentation of the squad.

Gabriel is once again available to Sylvinho for the game on October 5th, against Bahia, at Neo Química Arena, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. Until then, the fight for the vacancy should heat up.

