Car crash inside the dealership hits reception and leaves three injured in the Center of SP | São Paulo

An accident at a car dealership left three people injured in downtown São Paulo this Monday morning (27).
According to the Fire Department, a person was driving a vehicle on the third floor of the store, and it fell on the reception.
The driver who was in the car had multiple fractures and is being rescued.
Preliminary information indicates that the two injured women, aged 19 and 22, work at the reception desk. The youngest was rescued by the Military Police’s Águia helicopter, and the other victim was taken to the Santa Casa Emergency Room.
The accident happened at a dealership located on Avenida Rio Branco, near Alameda Ribeiro da Silva.
When sought, the Faria Group, responsible for the Faria Dealership of Volskwagen, where the accident occurred, has not yet manifested itself.
(this article is being updated)
Video shows assistance to accident victims at a dealership in SP
Fire Department truck was called to respond to an incident involving a vehicle falling inside a dealership in the Center of São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks