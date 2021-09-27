Case Gabby Petito: YouTuber Funeral happens with empty ballot box and emotional goodbye from the family, see images and understand why

This Sunday (26), family and friends gathered in Holbrook, Long Island, New York, for the last goodbye to youtuber Gabby Petito. The ceremony, which took place in the region where the girl grew up, was also open to the public, who followed and lamented the case closely. However, it was even sadder for the Petito family, as the girl’s body was not there.

According to information from Fox News, the family members’ desire was to cremate the remains of the influencer, found the previous Sunday, September 19, in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, in Wyoming – a place that Petito visited during his trip with Brian Laundrie, the ex-fiancé who remains at large. Unfortunately for the family, the cremation was delayed due to FBI investigations.

Even after Gabby’s death was classified as a homicide by Wyoming coroners, the organization continues to seek answers to how she was murdered. Because of this, the body was not released in time for the funeral, which took place with an empty urn.

The solemn moment was marked by the commotion of all who were present and was broadcast live on several US television channels – among them Fox News itself and CNN. Fire trucks were positioned on either side of the funeral home, each with its ladder extended – a tribute paid by the rescuers. Across the street, a chain-link fence was adorned with posters with the image of Petito and messages like “She touched the world.”

Inside the funeral home, floral arrangements and photos of Petito’s childhood and adolescence covered the walls, and those present were greeted with a poster with a poem entitled “Let it Be”, which began with the phrase: “Don’t suffer for me, for I am free”. What a sadness…

During the ceremony, friends and former co-workers remembered moments with youtuber. Lexi Ruiz, who worked with Petito in a cafe, detailed her daily life with the blonde. “She was always willing to help someone else. She was a light… It’s good to see so many people come together and support her family,” said Lexi. Desiree Keeffe, a friend of Petito’s mother, pointed out that the girl was a “beautiful soul”. “She just gave love. She was just a beautiful soul. She touched everyone as she did now”, concluded. Click here to see more photos.

Gabby’s father, Joe Petito, also gave a beautiful and emotional speech. “She’s always wanted to go out and do things, like diving with my uncle, or me, or hiking the Appalachian Trail, surfing the Colorado sand dunes… She had some wild experiences that I just wanted to experience. Seeing that kind of joy that brought her and the courage to do it at such a young age… I’d like you to take a look at these videos and I want you to be inspired by them.” asked, before showing a compilation of Gabby’s adventures.

“When you leave here today, be inspired by what she has brought to the world – because the entire planet knows this woman’s name now. I couldn’t be more proud as a parent.” declared Joe, who also recalled the way his daughter lived, being always kind and loving everyone. To conclude, he warned of the need to get out of a relationship that isn’t going well — a clear reference to outlaw Brian Laundrie, considered by the FBI to be the top suspect in Gabby’s death.

The young woman’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, revealed that she taught him the importance of creating memories with family and loved ones and that this was “better than making money”. Watch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONoJ8uImetQ