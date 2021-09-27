Castlevania Advance Collection released by surprise by Konami

The compilation is now available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

Confirming the rumors, Konami has unveiled the release of Castlevania Advance Collection, which compiles Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow.

In addition to the three titles above, Konami also announced that the compilation will feature a bonus game, Castlevania: Dracula X, which was released in 1995 on the SNES.

We wanted more people to be able to experience the Castlevania series – in particular the action/adventure titles as they are masterpieces that can still be enjoyed today. We realized that there were very few titles that could actually be played on consoles today, so we started creating the Castlevania Advance Collection.

The compilation also provides access to all game soundtracks, including hidden music. The player can also create their own custom playlist. As if that wasn’t enough, you also get behind-the-scenes content via the in-game gallery, featuring previously unreleased artwork and digital versions of game cover art.

Those who want to dig even deeper into game information will also be able to access the encyclopedia of data, including information about enemies, equipment and items. Players will also be able to save, replay, and rewind a snippet of the game whenever they want.

Through backwards compatibility, gamers will be able to venture into games using the PS5 and Xbox Series. The games have language options in English and Japanese.

Would you like a brand new Castlevania game?