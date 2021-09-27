Chay opens the game about his trajectory to success at Botafogo and reveals a story that almost interrupted his career

O Botafogo takes the field next Sunday (26), at 6:15 pm, against the Sampaio Correa, for the 25th round of the Serie B, at the Nilton Santos Stadium. The clash will mark the return of the fans, and one player in particular has everything to be much celebrated by the Alvinegros present.

In an interview with ESPN.com.br, Chay talked about the anxiety of stepping onto the pitch and seeing the fan back – 4,999 tickets were released for the match.

In addition, the shirt 14, one of the main players of Glorioso of the season, has already fallen in favor of the fans. The success is such that a parody of the song ‘I Will Survive’ was created in his honor and went viral on the internet.

“I am looking forward to yes (for the fans to come back) because I have the opportunity to be shouting my name. It’s a dream of my father, my mother, my family. It’s their opportunity to come to the stadium too and listen to what I’m listening to. Imagine Nilton Santos crowded singing my song. I think it’s close, although still with smaller percentages, but it helps“, he started by stating.

“It’s going to be funny (hearing ‘I saw Chay’). It will be fun and cool. I hope I don’t get emotional”, joked the midfielder, before telling the reaction he had with his family when he heard the song.

“The first reaction (with the song ‘I saw Chay’) was laughter. Some pretty crazy comparisons. I appreciate the affection, they sent it too well. At home my wife died laughing, so did her friends. I didn’t think it would get that serious, but it really went viral. Even in broadcasts, narrators play with the comparison of Henry, Ronaldo and Messi. Craziness”.

Fut 7, back to the fields and the importance of the family

Before shining on the field of 11, Chay stood out in another type of lawn, that of society. If today he is successful at Botafogo, the shirt 14 is grateful for all the moments he experienced in football 7, according to him, fundamental for his career.

And it was no small feat achieved. For the Brazilian team, he lifted the trophy for the Copa America and the World Cup in 2018, in addition to being elected the best player in South America in the sport.

“It was important because it helped me in the game I play today. I can think of the game better, Fut 7 brought me this. I quit field soccer before thinking about playing 7-a-side football. I received an invitation, I went to play games to help friends and it worked. Things were flowing, they were happening for me, I was standing out, getting world titles. The point that made me return (to the field) was several conversations. My manager today, who was my personal friend, insisted a lot. He used to say that I had space, that I was a ball, he believes in me a lot more than I do“.

“In the beginning I was reconciling the two as I could, even because it was a drastic change financially. I was able to live my life well with 7-a-side football and, if I left to play on the field, because of the path I took, it would be very bad financially. The key point was when I closed on America. There I really focused on playing football again, I was more confident in myself”, added Chay, before highlighting the importance of family and the birth of his son Eron.

“My family focused me more. I’m much more centered and focused for that. I have this responsibility to be a reference for someone and the arrival of the Eron It was a dream. Although I have my stepson as a son too, he is blood of my blood. The key turned twice more. It’s an immense joy. Practice is over and I want to run home. He’s very smart, he’s developing very fast, trying to crawl. Sometimes it seems like he wants to talk too, he smiles, he starts to see clearly. So these are things that, every time I leave the house, I come to work hard and come back running home to look and say ‘Everything you can achieve in your life depends a lot on me’. My family is everything to me today”, he added.

Stray bullet that almost ended his career

In 2011, even before entering fut 7 and imagining that he would be successful in field football, a tragic episode almost interrupted Chay’s career.

While on vacation in Araruama, in Região dos Lagos, in Rio de Janeiro, the current No. 14 of Botafogo was the victim of a stray bullet. For three months he was on the mend and feared he would never be able to play football again.

Chay during Botafogo training at Nilton Santos Vítor Silva/Botafogo FR Stadium

“I wasn’t even in football 7 yet. I was coming from Thailand and had closed with a Malaysian club. My first reaction when I woke up and saw the mark of the surgery was to ask the doctor if there was a risk of me not playing football again. But they calmed me down and said I could go back to playing normally”.

“The (stray bullet) grazed my liver and didn’t hit any other organ. So in relation to that it was very calm. But the process back on the lawns was painful. Not playing, opening the scar, and the way I left the Malaysian club didn’t really please me. It was one of the reasons that made me leave the field. When I needed it most, they didn’t help me, they just thought about screwing me. But then I thought about it and saw that there are not only bad people in football”, he concluded.

In the current season, Chay is one of the most effective players at Botafogo and one of the most responsible for the great phase of Glorioso in Serie B. In all, there are 22 games, eight goals and four assists.