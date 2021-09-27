Saturday is one of the most anticipated days of the week by readers of Here’s the Band B Tip. Our team has already selected the best deals on airline tickets for those who were waiting for this moment to come.

Promotional flights are for those who want to travel in November. (All Travel)

This Saturday there are several options for cheap flights departing from Curitiba and São Paulo. From the capital of Paraná to São Paulo (Guarulhos), on a direct Gol flight, our team found airline tickets for only R$ 263.06, value with all taxes included. (Check details in the image below).

The other highlights of this promotion are the air tickets from Curitiba to Vitória for R$372 and for R$388 to the city of Rio de Janeiro. from Paraná to Porto Alegre for R$420. To Belo Horizonte there are flight options departing from Curitiba for R$465.

Buy on here Curitiba/SP tickets for R$263 (round trip)

Tickets from Curitiba to Londrina for R$ 262

For those who want to travel to the interior of Paraná, there is also a promotion on air tickets. From Curitiba to Cascavel the plane trip can be done for R$ 486, and to the city of Maringá we find air tickets for R$ 265. From Curitiba to Londrina the value is even more surprising: only R$ 265.

Those in Campinas can travel to the city of Rio de Janeiro (Galeão) paying only R$253 for air tickets, in addition to the promotion to Belo Horizonte for R$277. shipments.

The airline tickets in the list below are for those who want to travel in November, but if you are interested in other dates, just use the link at the end of this post to save money.

Round trip airfare with taxes included

Round trip airfare with taxes included

Secure airline tickets to other destinations and different dates here

Did you buy the airline tickets? Get discounts on accommodation here