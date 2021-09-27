Check out statements from drivers after Russian F1 2021 GP

Lewis Hamilton reached 100 Formula 1 victories at the Russian GP (Photo: Mercedes)

HAMILTON, 100 F1 WINS! VERSTAPPEN, 2nd! NORRIS, SIN! RUSSIAN GP ANALYSIS

Lewis Hamilton won in the Russian GP this Sunday (26) the 100th triumph of his career in Formula 1. Taking advantage of the opportunity created by the rain, the Briton won in Sochi with a margin of 53s271 over Max Verstappen, who managed to climb from 20th place to minimize a penalty for changing the engine.

Carlos Sainz Jr. took the last place on the podium, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas and Fernando Alonso. Lando Norris led much of the race, but missed his strategy with the arrival of rain and dropped to seventh.

Lewis Hamilton won a historic victory this Sunday in Russia (Photo: Mercedes)

Kimi Räikkönen was eighth, followed by Sergio Pérez, George Russell, Lance Stroll, Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, Yuki Tsunoda and Nikita Mazepin. Nicholas Latifi and Mick Schumacher did not complete the race.

Check out the drivers’ statements after the Formula 1 Russian GP:

Formula 1 classification after the Russian GP in Sochi

Max Verstappen started from last to take second place at the Russian GP (Photo: Red Bull Pool Content/Getty Images)

Kimi Raikkonen, eighth: “It was a good result, for which we fought a lot. We were able to follow our opponents on a dry track, but passing was not easy, especially in the DRS sectors. In the end, we got the tires right. I realized it was wet and so we opted for the pits, which helped us a lot in the end. We did the best we could and we have some points to present”.

Sergio Pérez, ninth: “We were fighting for a podium today, so I decided to take a risk getting the slicks instead of putting in the intermediates. In the first and third sectors it was quite dry and I was able to warm up the tyres, so if it had dried out, those who were left with the slicks would have run and those with the intermediates would have seen the race destroyed. Looking back, slicks weren’t the right choice and, in the end, the timing of the rain in the race meant that some were lucky in today’s race and others weren’t. We were looking for a great result with a podium out of pure merit and, despite the slow pit-stop, we still managed to come back in third place, but sometimes that’s how races are. The pit-stop issue was not a human error and I talked to my team after the race to see if they were ok as we are obviously all disappointed. As a team we still left with a lot of points today and yes it’s frustrating for me but I feel I took a lot of car off which is positive for us to go to Turkey.”

Lando Norris led much of the race, but in the end lost the victory by refusing to put on intermediate tires (Photo: McLaren)

George Russell, tenth: “I thought we had a really strong race today. We stay well and don’t make silly mistakes. We held third place for the first 12 laps and it was a lot of fun to fight for this position as we tried to keep cars like McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin behind. We have to be proud. I suffered in the end with the intermediate tire, as it was a used game after using all our games in classification yesterday. In the end, it’s another point on the table. It was not the result of dreams, but before the weekend, if we had been offered tenth place and another point, we would have accepted. Overall, I think it was a good race.”

Pierre Gasly, 13th: “It wasn’t a great weekend for us. In fact, we missed a great opportunity yesterday in qualifying. And today, again, we made the wrong decision with slick tires, and unfortunately we ended up out of points. The pace was strong here, and I think we had a good first stint, but we just didn’t take advantage of all the opportunities we had this weekend, which is a shame. We need to review everything starting today and figure out how to make the most of these conditions in the future. It’s a weekend to forget, but we have a good team and I’m confident we can recover next time.”

Esteban Ocon, 14th: “It wasn’t a good race for us today and overall we didn’t have a rhythm all weekend. Of course it’s disappointing not to score points, especially when there was an opportunity at the end due to the rain. We didn’t make the right decision in the end and it was a risk to stay on track with slick tires. It’s one of those days where we have to forget, but let’s move on, analyze what happened and come back stronger in the next race.”

Charles Leclerc, 15th: ““What a disappointing outcome to an extremely positive race. I had a good start and gained some positions. Everything looked very promising: I made a lot of overtaking and my pace was strong. Things changed suddenly when it started to rain towards the end of the race. Carlos was at the front and decided to go to the pits to put on the intermediate tires, while I still had some doubts. I tried to do one more lap with the slicks and was waiting for the rain to subside. But it started to rain and it was impossible to go on without stopping with two laps to go. That was basically the end of my run, which is a shame. The team did a good job, and Carlos brought home a third place today”.

Carlos Sainz won the third podium of the year by finishing the Russian GP in third position (Photo: Ferrari)

Antonio Giovinazzi, 16th: “It was a hectic race, with a lot going on. I was hit at turn 2 and I lost some positions there. Also, I had no radio since the first lap, so it was impossible to communicate with the team. It was a difficult afternoon, especially when the rain started towards the end of the race, and I couldn’t talk to the pits about changing tires. I’m satisfied with the team’s result, but I’m already looking forward to Turkey”.

Yuki Tsunoda, 17th: ““Obviously, it’s a disappointing day. I suffered with the car’s balance all weekend, and today it was the same in the race, especially on the first lap, where it was difficult to keep it on track. I just need to reset after this weekend and work on my basic performance so I can start scoring again.”

Nikita Mazepin, 18th: “It was a long race, with a lot going on. I had a good first lap and then I did my best to hold the cars behind using the energy intelligently, which I think I did well. After we stopped, we left with hard tyres, I still tried to keep the cars behind and obviously one passed me, then I locked the wheels and unfortunately for us, when they braked, they didn’t come back. As a team, we made a good decision when we went to the intermediates, I was one of the first and I gained a little time on the way back. It was fun to pass some cars that I had never been able to pass. However, we know where we are and now I’m looking to the next race.”

Nicholas Latifi, did not complete: “Unfortunately, I was on slick tires at the end of the race, when it started to rain, and I made a mistake. I couldn’t brake, so I spun around turn 7 and hit the protective barrier, which damaged the rear wing. At that point, there was nothing at stake, so it made sense to pick up the car. It was a frustrating race because the car was so good to drive, but I wasn’t able to evolve very much at the start of the race or follow closely the Haas car that was ahead in the main sections of the track. It’s a shame as the medium tire was good and I think if we had started further ahead we could have kept the position and looked for a great result, but that’s the way things are sometimes.”

Mick Schumacher, did not complete: “We obviously had a problem and were trying to fix it on the track, but we couldn’t. That’s how it is, living and learning in Formula 1. Things can happen. It was my first retirement this year and I certainly hoped it would take longer or not happen this year, but it’s part of the game. We were doing really well in terms of pace and the car felt really good. We take the positive things, let’s analyze them and take them to Turkey.”