Check out the first image from the HBO series

HBO unveiled, as part of The Last of Us Day 2021, the series’ first image with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the roles of Joel and Ellie, respectively.

While you can’t see their faces, the photo gives a taste of what fans can expect from the setting of the series based on Naughty Dog’s game.

Besides, even from the back, it’s possible to see how the producers were concerned with the characterization of the characters, both in their clothes and in their backpacks. Check out a screenshot of the first game:

In the background, in the direction of Joel and Ellie’s eyes, a wrecked plane fills the horizon. It’s still not known whether such an accident will have relevance to the plot of the first season or is there only for dramatic and setting purposes. Remember that there is no similar scene in the game.

Season 1 will adapt 2013’s The Last of Us, but, according to the producers, it will “go too far” in some episodes in order to develop the characters. Besides Joel and Ellie, Tess, Marlene, Tommy, Sarah and many others are already confirmed.

According to screenwriter Craig Mazin, the first season will have 10 episodes. Each of them will cost around 10 million dollars. For more on The Last of Us, check out the review of the second game in the series, released in 2020.

Translated by Matheus Bianezzi*

