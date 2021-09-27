China’s energy crisis threatens another shock after Evergrande

BEIJING, CHINA – MARCH 19: (CHINA OUT) Stock index is seen on a display screen at a securities company on March 19, 2007 in Beijing, China. The Shanghai Composite Index, the most widely followed indicator of the Chinese stock market, rose 2.87 percent today to close at 3.014.44 points, after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) raised interest rates by 0.27 percent on March 18.. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) — China could face an energy supply shock that could hit Asia’s biggest economy just as developer Evergrande’s liquidity crisis shakes the financial system.

Controls to reduce energy consumption come in the wake of rising electricity demand and higher coal and gas prices, as well as the Beijing government’s stringent targets to reduce emissions.

The energy crisis hits the country’s gigantic industrial sectors first: such as aluminum smelters, textile producers and soy crushers, which are forced to slow down or, in some cases, bring operations to a complete standstill.

Nearly half of China’s regions have failed to meet government-set energy consumption targets and now face pressure to limit electricity use. Among the worst affected are Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong, three industrial powers that account for nearly 30% of the Chinese economy.

“With market attention now focused on Evergrande and Beijing’s unprecedented restrictions on real estate, another major supply-side shock may have been underestimated or even ignored,” Nomura analysts such as Ting Lu said in a report, who predict a downturn of the Chinese economy this quarter.

The worsening energy crisis in China – perhaps overshadowed by the risk of Evergrande not paying its huge debts – reflects the tight supply around the world that is already wreaking havoc in markets in Europe. The economic recovery after Covid’s lockdowns boosted demand from families and businesses, which coincided with lower investments by mining and oil companies, reducing production.

But China’s energy crisis is partly caused by the government itself, as President Xi Jinping tries to secure blue skies at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February and show the international community that he is serious about decarbonising the economy.

This winter, the Chinese economy is at risk of a severe shortage of coal and gas, used to heat homes and operate factories. The country has had to ration energy in colder months before, but it has never had to do so with global fuel prices at such high levels.

There are signs that the energy crisis is beginning to affect families and businesses. After cutting power to some factories, Guandong province has instructed residents to take advantage of natural light and limit the use of air conditioning.

Aluminum producer Yunnan Aluminum has cut production due to pressure from the Beijing government. The shock is also felt in China’s food giant. Soy crushers, which process the grain into edible oils and feed, were forced to halt operations this week in the city of Tianjin.

According to the Nikkei newspaper, Apple and Tesla’s suppliers halted production at some of their factories in China on Sunday. Foxconn’s facilities in Longhua, Guanlan, Taiyuan and Zhengzhou – the world’s largest iPhone manufacturing complex – were unaffected by power supply restrictions, according to the article.

