Commercial flights pave the way for NASA to target ‘deep space’ – Science

With the SpaceX now responsible for transporting cargo and astronauts to the International Space Station, the Nasa is reorganizing to place a new emphasis on deep space, including creating a new board to develop technologies needed to achieve what would be one of the most ambitious missions NASA has ever attempted, including building a permanent base on the moon and eventually in Mars.

In an interview with the Washington Post, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the new board, known as Exploration Systems Development, will oversee the development of new tools, from habitats to rovers and propulsion systems, helping NASA open new frontiers.

The successful partnership between the agency and a growing commercial space sector means that “NASA can move out of low Earth orbit and start exploring,” Nelson said.

NASA is expected to announce the creation of a new board at the midday meeting at the city hall with agency employees. Jim Free, a former NASA associate administrator will lead the new board. Kathy Lueders, who leads the current Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, will command a second new board, which will be called the Space Operations. She will oversee the programs as they develop, as well as the space station, commercialization of low Earth orbit, and for years to come, operations on the Moon, NASA said in a statement.

A reorientation of NASA operations was anticipated, accelerated by the success of SpaceX, which has been transporting cargo and supplies to the space station for years. Last year, SpaceX carried out NASA’s first astronaut mission to the space station, demonstrating that NASA was no longer the only one capable of taking astronauts into low-Earth orbit. This reality was consolidated last week, when SpaceX, an enterprise founded by Elon Musk, successfully took four civilians on a three-day mission orbiting Earth with no NASA involvement.

In addition to SpaceX, Northrop Grumman transports cargo to the station. And Boeing is under contract to transport astronauts there, even though it has largely failed to develop its Starliner spacecraft and is years behind schedule.

Relying on commercial companies for lowland ventures frees NASA to pay more attention to more ambitious missions.

“If you look at the next two decades, what we have is a series of programs,” Pam Melroy, NASA’s deputy administrator, said in an interview. “We’re talking about habitats, transport systems like rovers. We’re talking about infrastructure like energy, communications, resource extraction… The scope of what we’re taking forward is very different from what we’ve done in the past.”

Nelson said the changes were made because the endeavor, from transporting astronauts to the space station, to the Artemis program to take astronauts to the Moon and eventually to Mars, “has gotten too big. One person can’t do it all.”

Free said the two boards will work together, but he will be looking to future missions and leveraging the technology that would make them happen, from new forms of propulsion to manufacturing and mining in space.

But first the agency needs to be focused on getting humans back to the moon through the Artemis program, Free said during the meeting.

“That’s our focus, our responsibility,” he said.

“There is a lot of new technology that needs to be developed for the Moon and Mars, as well as cultivating the international partnerships that will be with us,” said Nelson.

Change is unlikely to be enthusiastically accepted by everyone, especially in a business where mistakes can be fatal. Critics will likely say the move creates another level of bureaucracy, requiring a separate budget and new channels with policymakers, industry leaders and international partners, as well as the potential for competition between the two boards.

Nelson said the changes are not a lessening of Lueders’ responsibilities, but “an increase in the tremendous success she’s already achieved.”

Lueders oversaw the contract to build a spacecraft capable of landing astronauts on the moon that NASA awarded SpaceX earlier this year. The Blue Origin, from Jeff Bezos, which offered $6 billion or twice as much as SpaceX and lost the contract, claimed the acquisition had serious flaws. She protested the decision with the Government Accountability Office, lost, and has since filed suit with the Federal Claims Court. (Bezos owns the Post.)

The litigation forced NASA to stop work on the contract.

At City Hall, she said she was looking forward to working with Free. “I can’t even tell you how excited I am to have a partner here,” she said. “I keep thinking that two heads are better than one and that this will be a lot of fun.”

The Artemis lunar program has already had several delays, and transporting astronauts to the surface by 2024, NASA’s goal, is unlikely to happen. But Nelson said the program’s first mission, known as Artemis I, is close to launching the spacecraft Orion, with no astronauts on board, which would orbit the Moon later this year or early next year. The mission would be the first flight of the huge Space Launch System NASA, which also suffered years of delays.

the second flight, Artemis II, would be a crewed mission around the Moon in late 2023, or early 2024, he said. But he was less confident about the timetable for landing the astronauts on the surface.

“Of course there were delays,” Nelson said. “We’re in the middle of a legal fight right now. And who knows what will happen after the federal judge decides. Am I still keeping 2024 as a goal? Yes. .” /TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES