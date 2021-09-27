Core i9-12900K “Alder Lake-S” is already reviewed with performance tests

Processor performs competitively with Ryzen 9 5900X in non-SIMD tests

THE SiSoftware published yesterday (25) the first tests of the new Alder Lake-S processor, Intel Core i9 12900k, and despite the numbers being close to those previously leaked, the new 16-core, 24-thread CPU manages to prove competitive with AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12C/24T) in non-SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data) tasks.

O Alder Lake-S Core i9 12900K, it presents 16 cores in 8+8 hybrid design, with 8 cores targeting single-core performance and 8 cores targeting higher compute density. The project is similar to ARM’s big.LITTLE design also with the intention of simultaneously addressing tasks to different cores and improve performance on both single-core processes and tasks with a low scalable factor and tasks that make use of multiple threads.

The tests presented by the SiSoft Sandra benchmark platform last Saturday (25) demonstrate precisely that the combination delivers interesting yet divisive results. Some leaks already put the Intel Core i9-12900k (16C/24T) performance below AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (16C/32T), AMD’s processor that competes in the same segment, and the official results confirm the leaks, but also bring good news.

Credits: Neowin



– Continues after advertising –

According to SiSoftware, the Alder Lake-S performs up to 10% bigger than Rocket Lake processors in SIMD tasks with AVX512 instructions, optimized for Rocket Lake, and even 50% higher on tasks with AVX2 instructions. Although it seems like an unimpressive result at first, the tests were carried out on a platform with Windows 10 64-bit, so I gained performance should be more significant in Windows 11 whereas the new OS brings embedded specific optimizations for the new Alder Lake processors.

Credits: Neowin

However, the new processor excels even in non-SIMD tasks, with 25% to 50% better performance compared to Rocket Lake. The result puts Alder Lake in a competitive level at least with AMD Zen3 Ryzen 9 5900X CPUs 12 cores and 24 threads, something Rocket Lake couldn’t even approach.



– Continues after advertising –

Credits: Neowin

It is worth remembering that the tests presented are from specific computational tasks and the hybrid composition of 8 cores E (Gracemont) and 8 cores P (Golden Cove) seeks to improve overall performance, not being targeted to one specific function or another, plus the gaming results managed to impress according to the benchmark leaks between Alder Lake-S and the Ryzen 9 5950X in Ashes of the Singularity.

Credits: Neowin

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: NeoWin