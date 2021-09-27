Corinthians beats Palmeiras and is three-time champion of the women’s Brasileirão – Sports

Corinthians beat Palmeiras by 3-1 this Sunday (26), at the Neo Química Arena, and was crowned three-time champion of the women’s Brasileirão. The girls from Timão had already won the first game, last week, by 1-0, and confirmed the title with a great performance at home, with the right to the bicycle goal by Vic Albuquerque.

Vic, the highlight of the night, was decisive in Corinthians’ goals. In the first, the athlete made a great move on the right before Agustina sent it against her own goal, after a cross into the area. Afterwards, Timon exploited the counterattack and Adriana received a nice pass on the right wing. The attacker didn’t even dominate and kicked hard, in the angle of the goalkeeper Jully.

The great thing about the game was left to the end, and it was a real painting by Vic Albuquerque. The shirt 17 received a cross in the area, killed easy in the chest and became a bicycle. The ball was slow to the goal, but with no chance of defense. Check out the bid below:

At the end of the match, Corinthians was already celebrating the title, after all, the advantage was four goals in the match. However, the party at Timão was briefly interrupted by Camilinha, who scored the goal of honor for Palmeiras and decreed the final score at Neo Química Arena.

This is Corinthians’ third Brazilian title, which they won in 2018 and last year.

