Corinthians becomes the greatest Brazilian Women’s champion in history; see the ranking

Corinthians did not win just one more title in the Brazilian Women’s Championship this Sunday night by beating Palmeiras at the Neo Química Arena. Arthur Elias’ team isolated itself at the top of the ranking and is now the greatest champion of the main national tournament since its creation.

The competition, created by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), has been played since 2013. Corinthians won on three occasions: 2018, 2020 and 2021. The Alvinegra team, it is worth mentioning, only started to participate in the tournament in 2016, when it reactivated the women’s modality at the club.

In second place appears Ferroviaria, which won the cup in 2014 and 2019 – the last one winning precisely Corinthians. Centro Olímpico, Rio Preto, Flamengo and Santos complete the ranking with a title each. The Rio team, which won in 2016, is the only one outside São Paulo to win the Women’s Brasileirão Cup – see the ranking below.

Played since 2013, the competition began with the 20 best teams in the CBF women’s soccer ranking. In 2017, the entity changed the dispute formula and now has 16 teams in Serie A1 and 16 in Serie A2. This year, Serie A3 was created with 32 clubs.

In total, 36 clubs have already competed in the tournament. Corinthians was present in the last six editions. The biggest participant is São José, who participated in the nine existing ones to date.

The greatest champions of the Women’s Brasileirão (2013-2021)

Corinthians – Three titles: 2018, 2020 and 2021 Railway – Two titles: 2014 and 2019 Olympic Center-SP (2013)

Rio Preto-SP (2015)

Flemish (2016)

Santos (2017)

