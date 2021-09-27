Corinthians doesn’t know about Palmeiras, wins 3-1 and becomes first three-time champion of the women’s Brasileirão

O Corinthians she is three-time Brazilian female champion. After the 1-0 victory at Allianz Parque, the team received the palm trees at Neo Química Arena on Sunday night (26) and won 3-1 to confirm the third national title in its history.

The scoreboard was all molded in the first stage. On minute 23, Victória Albuquerque was launched in a counterattack head-on with goalkeeper Jully, managed to dribble and, with little angle, submitted, but had a deflection by Barroso to open the scoring.

Ten minutes later, Adriana received a nice pass on the edge of the area and, at first, kicked at the angle to expand with a great goal.

But the most beautiful goal of the night came later. With a corner kick, Ingryd crossed into the area, Vic Albuquerque shot him in the chest and, on a bicycle, put it in the corner, practically sealing the final result.

At a slow pace in the second stage, Palmeiras still looked for a goal with a kick from outside Camilinha’s area, which just passed the line, but was confirmed.

Corinthians is the first team to be champion three times of the brazilian feminine. The team had already won the cup in 2018 and 2020. Palmeiras ends its best campaign with the vice-championship.