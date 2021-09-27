Corinthians fans pays tribute to the women’s team before the final of the Brazilian Nationals; watch the video

Corinthians is looking for its three-time Brazilian championship on Sunday night, at 9 pm, when it faces Palmeiras at the Neo Química Arena. Without being able to be present in the game, the Alvinegra fans found another way to pay their respects to the squad.

Fans got together on social networks to gather testimonials from friends and family members of the players, as well as speeches by former athletes at the club. The just over 12 minutes of videos also carry a bit of the club’s history and season numbers, illustrated with game and behind-the-scenes footage – see the full video below.

“I’ve been waiting all week, to see you Corinthians, to see you playing… to see you playing the fifth Brazilian championship final… to see you crowning a brilliant campaign. There were 38 points, first place in the table, 19 games, 16 wins, two draws and only one defeat. 60, that’s right, 60 goals scored. Only 16 suffered. Tied in the artillery with nine goals we have Vic and our unforgettable Gabi Nunes. Leading the assists are Vic and Crivegol with six each. But a team is not just about goals, is it? Good thing we have Kati, with a total of 105 balls recovered in our defence. And the mother? The mother is on and remains the player with the most minutes of the team, totaling 1333 minutes. The numbers are so many and so expressive that we could spend hours listing each one of them, but what we really want to mention is that year in, year out and you continue to make history”, begins the opening narration of the tribute.

“Reaching five finals in such a competitive championship is not for everyone. That’s why we came here through this little tribute to register all our affection, love and gratitude for everything you do on the field and off it too. Extending this to the commission and staff who do an impeccable job. May today be another happy chapter in this great story that you are writing within this club. We are far away physically, but rest assured that here outside there is a whole crowd cheering and cheering along, the 90 minutes. To each of you, our thanks and our fans, from all corners of this world“.

During the video, fans show the now classic “Vai, Corinthians!”, while relatives and friends leave special messages for some athletes. Former players such as goalkeeper Lelê, right-back Paulinha and left-back Sullen also wished the squad and coaching staff good luck in yet another final.

Corinthians tries its third national cup after being champions in 2018 and 2020. If conquered, the title will be the club’s eighth among all competitions played since the reactivation of the sport.

Check out the full video of the tribute

