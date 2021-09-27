Corinthians performs at Neo Qumica Arena, beats Palmeiras and wins the Brazilian three-time championship

Corinthians is three-time Brazilian champion! The Alvinegra team beat Palmeiras by 3-1 this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, and confirmed its third national title – Corinthians’ goals were scored by Agustina, against, Adriana and Vic Albuquerque.

The Alvinegra team found some difficulty in the opening minutes, with a high mark from Palmeiras, but they knew how to be calm to meet in the match. Timon wasted no time in inaugurating the marker and, from there, took over the game.

In the first game, it is worth remembering, Timão won 1-0, at Allianz Parque, with a goal by Gabi Portilho. Thus, on the aggregate scoreboard, Corinthians got the better of 4-1.

Alvinegra Agenda: Now, Corinthians has some time to rest before returning to the field. Timão has his next appointment only on October 28, when he faces Pinda, at Paulistão, at 7 pm, at Fazendinha.

The holders!

Corinthians had no shortages for the game and went to the field with full strength. The Timon had Kemelli, Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Erika, Yasmim, Gabi Zanotti, Ingryd, Gabi Portilho, Tamires, Adriana and Vic Albuquerque.

My Timon

Palmeiras, in turn, went to the field with: Jully, Bruna Calderan, Agustina, Thais, Tainara, Julia Bianchi, Katrine, Ary Borges, Camilinha, Carol Baiana and Maria Alves.

And what about Derby?

First time

Right in the first bid, Corinthians already had a little concern. Yasmim shared the ball with Marai Alves and felt his ankle, but continued on the field. Timon was still in possession, but the first arrival was an adversary. Camilinha got the cross on the right. The ball passed through Katiuscia and found Carol in the area, but Corinthians managed to recover and stopped the opponent’s kick.

The alvinegra team gave the answer soon after in the table between Vic Albuquerque and Gabi Portilho. The shirt 17 started the move and opened with the number 18, which crossed in the area. Vic received the ball and tried by bicycle, but it ended over the goal.

The alviverde team was once again in danger when they managed to steal the ball in the Corinthians exit through the midfield. Julia Bianchi disarmed Ingryd, advanced and kicked from the edge of the area, but sent the ball over the goal. Shortly after, Tamires was almost surprised to try to dominate the area to ward off danger: Maria Alves managed to steal and submit, but sent it out.

Corinthians had a great opportunity with about 15 minutes, with Adriana, on the left. Shirt 16 received the pass from the left, dribbled the double marking and hit the corner, but sent the ball straight through the end line.

Timão was pressing and betting on speed in search of their first goal and achieved it around 25 minutes. Adriana received the speed pass and counted on Tainara’s failure to keep the ball. She beat Agustina on the edge of the area, dribbled the goalkeeper Jully and crossed in the small area to Vic Albuquerque, but before the Corinthians, Agustina put against her own net.

Shortly thereafter, the 2-0 almost happened. Vic Albuquerque took a corner kick in the area, the ball passed by everyone on the first post and dribbled before finding Gabi Zanotti, who tried first, but sent it over the goal.

The second goal, however, was not long in coming. Yasmim started the play on the attacking field and turned on Vic Albuquerque, who played first with Tamires. The lateral dribbled the marking and played with Yasmim, who ended up not dominating. The 71 shirt, however, did not give up the play, won, kept the ball and played with Adriana, who hit Jully’s exit to make it 2-0.

Timão gained full control of the game and soon scored the third goal. Ingryd dominated the ball in the area and played from the top with Vic Albuquerque, who dominated the chest and ended up on a bicycle in the corner to put the score 3-0. The Corinthians fan celebrated a lot with the reserve bank.

Palmeiras tried a quick response to their first goal with Maria Alves, who dominated in the area and hit the corner, but Kemelli made a great save. The corner kick was well removed by the Alvinegra defense without difficulties.

In the final minutes, Timão still had two opportunities to seek the fourth goal. Gabi Zanotti dominated on the edge of the area and tried to cover, but Jully recovered well and got the ball. Shortly after, the team tried again, but Vic’s header was well defended by the opposing goalkeeper.

Second time

Corinthians returned to the second half unchanged. At a disadvantage on the scoreboard, Palmeiras returned to the final stage trying to score, but had difficulty infiltrating the Corinthians area. The team alvinegra had its first arrival with just over ten minutes, when Tamires made the play on the end line, but had the finish caught in a corner.

The charge almost generated a Corinthians goal. In a rehearsed move, Vic Albuquerque played short with Gabi Zanotti, who put it in the small area, but Agustina ruled out the danger. A few minutes later, Timão returned to swing the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Vic Albuquerque received a great pass from Adriana and hit Jully’s departure for the fourth goal, but was caught in an irregular position.

Around 20 minutes, Arthur Elias made the first two changes to Timon: Diany and Juliete took the field in place of Ingryd and Yasmim. The Palmeiras team was trying to change its scenario on the field, but it was very difficult to win the Corinthians marking.

The visitors only managed to open the scoreboard with a long shot, with Camilinha. It hit from the edge of the area, the ball exploded off the crossbar and dripped into the goal before getting into Kemelli’s hand. Soon after the goal, Arthur Elias changed one more time and put Jheniffer in place of Vic Albuquerque.

The shirt 9 of Timão needed little time on the field to make its first submission, after a good play on the right, but sent the ball out. The Corinthians tried again with Tamires, who received a great pass from Gabi Zanotti, but shirt 37 hit weakly and Jully made the save.

With about 35 minutes, the Corinthians coach moved for the last time: Grazi and Miriam took the field in place of Gabi Zanotti and Gabi Portilho. In the final minutes, Tamires gave a good shot from a distance, but sent the ball over the goal. The referee whistled the end of the game without new goals and confirmed Corinthians’ third Brazilian title! Celebrate, Faithful!

Corinthians 3 x 1 Palmeiras technical sheet

Competition: Brazilian Women’s Championship

Local: Neo Qumica Arena, So Paulo, SP

Date: September 26, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 9:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Edina Alves Batista

Assistants: Neuza Ines Back and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa

Video Arbitrator: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos

Goals: Victria Albuquerque, Adriana and Agustina (own goal) (Corinthians); Camilinha (Palm Trees)

Yellow card: Julia Bianchi (Palm Trees)

CORINTHIANS: Kemelli; Katiuscia, Giovanna Campiolo, Erika, Yasmim (Juliete), Gabi Zanotti (Grazi), Ingryd (Diany), Tamires, Gabi Portilho (Miri), Victria Albuquerque (Jheniffer) and Adriana.

Technician: Arthur Elias

PALM TREES: Jully; Bruna Calderan (Rafa Andrade), Agustina, Thais and Tainara (Duda Santos); Julia Bianchi, Katrine (Ottilia), Ary Borges and Camilinha; Carol Baiana and Maria Alves.

Technician: Ricardo Belli

