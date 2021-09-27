Corinthians sponsor buys full page of newspaper for Brazilian Women’s title

Corinthians beat Palmeiras 3-1 on Sunday night and secured the title of the Brazilian Women’s Championship for the third time. O BMG Bank, one of Timão’s sponsors, bought an entire page of a newspaper in an action asking for more visibility to the athletes.

The bank secured a full-page publicity report for the newspaper Folha de São Paulo in an unprecedented activation. In this Monday’s edition, then, images of the athletes were featured on two pages of the publication.

“We bought this cover to give these athletes the space they deserve: standout. Whoever conquers all of Brazil for the third time deserves a full page of newspaper. Banco BMG is proud to support a winning team like women as gigantic as the shirt they wear and the club we support,” BMG wrote in the action – see the images below.

Banco BMG started the partnership with Corinthians in 2019 when it stamped the master space of the Alvinegro men’s uniform. At the time, the bank even helped to bring midfielder Luan. After “losing” the main space to Neo Química, with the purchase of naming rights of the stadium, BMG changed its activation and started to print the sleeves of shirts for men’s and women’s teams. The contract with Timão is valid until December 2026.

Check out Banco BMG’s action for Corinthians Women

Reproduction / Sarah Tonon

BRABAS, THREE CHAMPIONS AND IN THE PLACE THEY DESERVE! 🏆🏆🏆 In a historic edition of Folha, we bought the prime space on the cover to celebrate together this achievement of the Brabas!📰 Supporting women’s football is for me! @SCCPFutFemale. 🤩#CorinthiansBmg #RespectThe Mines pic.twitter.com/tuuONQDNJT — Corinthians Bmg (@CorinthiansBmg) September 27, 2021

