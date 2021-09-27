Corinthians vs. Palmeiras shows the high of women’s football in Brazil

The phrase is hit, but accurate: there is nothing like a Corinthians vs. Palmeiras. There are more than 100 years of rivalry, from simple origins in the lowland fields to decisive confrontations in modern stadiums. But something was missing in the history of this duel: the final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship, which put national team players on the field, attracted interest in open TV and digital platforms and entered the sport’s history in the country.

Twenty-seven years later, the two teams returned to decide a Brasileirão, but now in women’s football. It was worth much more than a trophy: for Corinthians, the chance to win the third Brazilian championship, isolate itself as the greatest national champion and close a perfect month of September, undefeated against its greatest rival. Palmeiras, in addition to the unprecedented title, could become the first team to beat the opponent at home and break the hegemony of the team led by Arthur Elias.

Inside the field, Corinthians gave. There were four Derbyes in a month, and Alvinegro was undefeated: victories 1-0 and 3-1 in the women’s Brasileirão finals, a 1-1 draw for the sixth round of the women’s Paulistão and a 2-1 victory in the 22nd round of the Brasileirão male, ending seven games against the rival.

There was no lack of great goals in this sequence: from the coverage of Gabi Portilho, passing by the pump of Róger Guedes and reaching the bicycle of Vic Albuquerque. Another was also marked out of the four lines: the final of the women’s Brasileirão 2021 can be considered the biggest game in the history of the sport in the country.

The Brazilian women’s football season has accumulated records. In the first game of the final, broadcast on open TV by Band, the average audience was 3.6 points on Ibope in Greater São Paulo, with peaks of 4.5 points. During the tournament, more than 4 million viewers were reached. The station registered an increase of 80% of the audience in the night band with Brasileirão.

Corinthians players celebrate winning the Brazilian Women’s Championship title after victory over Palmeiras Image: ANDRÉ ANSELMO/ESTADÃO CONTENT

On pay TV, Sportv was responsible for broadcasting the event and also had relevant numbers. The first game of the final, for example, made the sports channel lead the audience among all pay TV channels, with an average of 1.2 points on Ibope. On digital platforms, the accounts of the Brazilian female and the Unimpedidos on TikTok broadcast the game and, together, reached more than 300 thousand unique viewers.

Women’s football started the high movement in Brazil during the 2019 World Cup. The competition in France was broadcast for the first time on open TV on Rede Globo and had rates that drew attention. During the tournament, 108 million people in the country were impacted by the games. The final, played between the United States and the Netherlands, was seen more in Brazil than in any other country according to FIFA. Speaking of the Brazilian team, the elimination game for the hosts, in the round of 16, reached 32 rating points in São Paulo and 30 in Rio de Janeiro.

If the audience numbers already indicate the growing interest of the public in the modality, the stands of Neo Química Arena prove the fact. Even without fans, due to the covid-19 pandemic, many people occupied the seats in the West sector. The CBF registered 224 requests for accreditation for the decision of the women’s Brazilian, twice as many requests for the first game of the final. The number is also almost double the number of accreditation requests for the Derby on Saturday (25), for the 22nd round of the men’s Brasileirão.

The numbers: Corinthians x Palmeiras – 22nd round:

118 accreditation requests BR Women: Palmeiras x Corinthians – Final 1:

112 accreditation requests BR Women: Corinthians x Palmeiras – Final 2:

224 accreditation requests Via @renata_mendonca / @dibradoras ? Maria Victoria Poli (@mvictoriapoli) September 27, 2021

The account is not that complex: more public interest and more media coverage – not necessarily in that order – results in the development of the modality. With more attentive eyes, sponsorships and bigger awards each year, clubs start to invest more, reinforce their rosters, improve structures and, consequently, the technical level of the competition increases. No wonder, the Alviverde project, started in 2019 to adapt the club to the CBF rule that determined that teams in the Brazilian Serie A needed to maintain female teams – base and professional – and which hired 14 players earlier this season, proved itself correct: the team commanded by Ricardo Belli actually clashed with the hegemonic Corinthians.

Palmeiras reached the knockout stage in second place, behind only their rival, but absolute and undefeated: 37 points won in 11 wins and four draws. One defeat and one victory in the quarterfinals, two triumphs in the semifinals and two defeats in the finals. Corinthians, in turn, had 38 points in the first phase, with 12 wins, two draws and one defeat in 15 games. In the knockout stage, six games, six victories, 20 goals scored and four conceded.

“I think this is the biggest final in history, and it’s not specifically for the arrival of these two clubs. I think it’s the development process, it’s been nine years of competition, so last year was better than 2019, which was better than 2018 , so this growing is natural, it is happening exponentially,” said Aline Pellegrino, manager of competitions at CBF, to “Dibradoras”.

Proof that the technical level of Brazilian women’s football is increasing every year is that the final between Palmeiras and Corinthians brought together almost a team on the field. The last call of technique Pia Sundhage had five athletes from Alvinegra (Anddressinha, Erika, Tamires, Yasmim and Vic Albuquerque) and three Palestinians (Ary Borges, Katrine and Thais). The coach was at Neo Química Arena to follow the big decision.

In addition to the Swedish press and technique, family members of some players were also able to attend the historic duel at the stadium. In the silence of a cheerless arena, with closed eating spaces, light bulbs off and wrapped in gigantic flags and mosaics occupying chairs used to fierce chants, only two screams broke the silence before the athletes entered the field. The first came from the Southwest sector, a resounding “Vai, Palmeiras!”, promptly answered with a “Vai, Corinthians!” coming from the Northwest sector. Support messages from those who always ran together with the protagonists of the show that followed.

General view of Neo Química Arena before the derby between Corinthians and Palmeiras, at the 2021 Brazilian Nationals Image: Ettore Chiereguini/Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

“For us, it’s very important to win a title here, because we’re at home, with our family, people who like us. So it’s very important, they hugged us in the best way possible, and we want to offer that to them,” said Vic Albuquerque, author of Corinthians’ third goal, a painting of a bicycle.

It is also important to point out that until the refereeing of the final of the 2021 Women’s Brasileirão is to be marked in the pages of this story. With Edina Alves Batista (FIFA-SP) and assistants Neuza Inês Back (FIFA-SP) and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (FIFA-SP), the team also counted on the work of five other women, including in the VAR cabin, forming a 100% female team.

The missing derby didn’t put 50 thousand people in a stadium, but it showed that when a rivalry strengthens an entire sport, history is being written well.