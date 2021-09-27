Country singer found dead in a car in Belo Horizonte

posted on 9/27/2021 12:41 PM / updated on 9/27/2021 12:42 PM



Country singer Giovanne Faria Salles, 30, was found dead in a car in Belo Horizonte (MG). The fact occurred in the early hours of this Monday (27/9).

The Military Police was called in after some residents saw a white Renaut Sandero parked between Avenida Amazonas and Rua Maria Magdalena Camargos, in the Jardinópolis neighborhood, in the western region of the capital of Minas Gerais. Giovanne, who was alone in the car, had mouth and nose bleeds.

Even with the arrival of the Military Police, Samu was activated and found the singer’s death. Rescuers found three pins of cocaine inside the victim’s shoe, which generates evidence that the musician’s death was due to an overdose.

According to the PM, the vehicle used by the singer was rented and belonged to one of his relatives. Inside the car were instruments of the singer, who would have performed hours before his death. Both the vehicle and the instruments were given to Giovanne’s family.

In an official statement, the musician’s family posted stories on Instagram about the event.

Giovanne leaves her partner Ingrid Guerra and her newborn son, 3 months old.

