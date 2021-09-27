Country singer found dead in a rental car in Belo Horizonte | Minas Gerais

Country singer Giovanne Salles was found lifeless, in the Jardinópolis district, in the western region of Belo Horizonte. He was in a car, in the driver’s seat. The case happened in the early hours of this Monday (27).

According to police, the military were called by witnesses. People passing by the place noticed that Giovanne, apparently, was not breathing. He had nose and mouth bleeds.

The car he was driving was stopped in the middle of the road, between Avenida Amazonas, one of the main avenues in the capital, and Rua Maria Magdalena Camargos.

According to the soldiers who attended the incident, the instruments used in Geovanne’s presentations were inside the vehicle. The material was returned to the singer’s brother.

As for the car, according to the PM, it was rented and belonged to one of the relatives.. The vehicle, without irregularities, was handed over to the owner.

Police did not find signs of violence. Samu rescuers confirmed the musician’s death.

The military said that there are indications that the death was caused by an overdose. three cocaine pins were inside one of the victim’s shoes.

Relatives came to the scene and said that Giovanne had attended an event hours earlier. None of them could say why the victim was found in that region.

According to the PM, the case will be registered and forwarded to the Civil Police to investigate.