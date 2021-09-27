Covid: what are the villain antibodies that can cause more severe cases of the disease – 26/09/2021

There is growing evidence that many extreme reactions to coronaviruses may be associated with the presence of autoantibodies that attack healthy tissues and organs.

Since the advent of covid-19, scientists have been trying to understand what makes people react so differently to the disease.

Why do some get so much sicker than others? And why does it affect different organs of the body, possibly for long periods, as in long covid?

Now, there is increasing evidence that some of these processes may be linked to the production of harmful antibodies, known as autoantibodies.

Antibodies normally fight infection, but autoantibodies mistakenly target the body’s own cells, tissues, or organs.

After all, what is their role in covid-19 and how can they lead to the severe form of the disease?

When the body turns against itself

Even healthy people produce autoantibodies, but usually not in large enough amounts to cause significant damage to the immune system.

However, in patients with covid-19, they were found to damage not only the immune system, but also healthy tissue in the brain, blood vessels, platelets, liver and gastrointestinal tract, according to researchers at Yale University, USA. .

In covid infections, autoantibodies can target “dozens of immune pathways,” Aaron Ring, assistant professor of immunobiology at the Yale School of Medicine, tells the BBC.

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, his team examined the blood of 194 patients who contracted the virus with varying degrees of severity and identified “significant increases” in autoantibody activity compared with uninfected individuals.

The more autoantibodies detected, the greater the disease severity in patients.

“It’s a double-edged sword. Antibodies are crucial to preventing infection, but some patients with covid-19 also develop antibodies that damage their own cells and tissues,” he explains.

Blocking the immune response to covid

Ring’s study builds on earlier research led by Jean-Laurent Casanova at Rockefeller University in New York.

Casanova’s lab has been studying genetic variations that affect a person’s ability to fight infections for more than 20 years.

His research highlights the role of autoantibodies that attack some of the same proteins responsible for fighting viral infections and preventing virus replication (called interferon type 1).

In October 2020, Casanova’s team published in the journal Science that they had found these autoantibodies in about 10% of nearly 1,000 patients with severe covid-19.

An important detail: almost 95% of them were men, which could explain why men are the majority among people who develop severe covid.

And last month, they published in the scientific journal Science Immunology the results of a larger study, with 3,600 patients admitted to the hospital with severe covid.

The researchers found autoantibodies against type 1 interferon in the blood of 18% of people who died from the disease.

More than 20% of patients over 80 years of age with severe covid had these autoantibodies, compared with 9.6% among those under 40 years of age.

According to Casanova, these findings provide “strong evidence” that the “disruption” caused by these villainous antibodies “is often the cause of life-threatening covid-19.”

Autoantibodies, autoimmune disease and long covid

Other studies are finding links between autoantibodies and covid-19-related health problems that continue even after the virus is cleared from the body.

In a study published this month in the journal Nature Communications, researchers from Stanford, USA, found that at least one in five people admitted to the hospital with covid-19 developed autoantibodies in the first week of hospitalization.

For about 50 patients, blood samples collected on different days, including the day they were admitted, were available.

“A week after being admitted to the hospital, about 20% of these patients developed new antibodies to their own tissues that weren’t there on the day they were admitted,” says PJ Utz, lead researcher and professor of Immunology and Rheumatology at the School of Stanford University Medicine (United States).

Utz says this may also explain why some symptoms linger for months, even after the illness is gone, in the condition known as long covid.

“If you get really sick with covid-19 and end up in the hospital, you might not be out of harm’s way even after you recover.”

In the United Kingdom, researchers at Imperial College London found autoantibodies in patients with long covids that were not present in people who quickly recovered from the virus or who did not test positive for the disease.

Danny Altmann, who heads the research team, told the BBC they are working to find out whether long covid can be diagnosed by identifying autoantibodies that have been generated recently.

The research is still at an early stage, but a possible outcome could be the development of a test simple enough to be used in a doctor’s office.

“We sincerely hope not only to advance towards a diagnosis, but also towards therapeutic ideas: we hope it sheds light on specific mechanisms and treatments,” he says.

For experts, these findings also reinforce the importance of vaccination.

In a poorly controlled viral infection, the virus stays on for a long time, while an intense immune response continues to break the viral particles into pieces, confusing the immune system, says Utz.

Vaccines, however, contain only a single spike protein or genetic instructions for making it, so the immune system is not exposed to the same frenzied activity that could lead to autoantibody production.

just part of the story

But while advances in this area are exciting, scientists caution that the immune response to covid is complex and autoantibodies are only part of the story.

Another mechanism being researched is the overactive immune response that occurs in some cases.

The production of proteins called cytokines can reach dangerous levels and cause damage to the body’s own cells — the so-called cytokine storm.

We still don’t know exactly what happens in our cells when the virus enters our bodies—it’s the result of that battle that determines the severity and, ultimately, the lethality of the disease.