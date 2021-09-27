Cristiano Ronaldo changes the menu and creates a split in the United squad, says the newspaper

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned with all his strength to Manchester United, scoring no less than four goals in four matches so far, but, off the field, he seems to be bothering some of his teammates.

According to information from the English newspaper ‘The Sun’, the Portuguese ace would have created a split in the Red Devils cast due to an unusual reason: the change in the menu of athletes at the team’s Training Center.

According to a source close to United told the tabloid, the club would have changed the menu to improve its adaptation and, therefore, has been cooking cod and octopus recipes for the players, which displeased part of the cast.

“He also loves octopus, but most athletes don’t, even though it clearly works for Ronaldo. Cristiano loves protein, things like slices of ham, eggs and avocados, and the chefs are trying to help him with a taste of home,” said the source, without identifying himself.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United return to the field this Wednesday (29), at 4 pm (GMT), to face Villarreal, at Old Trafford, for the second round of the Uefa Champions League group stage. In their debut, the English lost to Young Boys, by 2-1, away from home.