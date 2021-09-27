Cruzeiro is 62 times more likely to be downgraded than to go up

In two seasons, Srgio Rodrigues has failed to bring Cruzeiro to access (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) The focus of

cruise

must be changed with the defeat to the CSA, by

2 to 1

, on Sunday, at Independencia, for the 26th round of the

series B

. If before the fans dreamed of access, now attention must be focused on the fight against relegation to the Third Division.

Currently, Fox is 62 times more likely to fall than to win a spot for the elite. The chance of getting into the top four of



0.17%



. In turn, the risk of falling grew to



10.5%



. The numbers are from the Department of Mathematics at UFMG.

Currently, Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team is in 13th position, with 31 points, 13 of the CRB, the club that opens the G4. On the other hand, the distance to the drawdown zone is smaller. Brusque was the first in the Z4, with 26 points, five behind Fox.

According to UFMG, the team that reaches 45 points has only a 3% risk of falling. To reach this number, Cruzeiro needs 14 more points in the last 12 rounds.

To move up, a team must pursue 63 points, which has a 95.6% chance of securing a place in Serie A in 2022. To reach this score, Cruzeiro has to score 32 more points. In the last 12 games, you need to win 10 duels and draw two.

Risk of Fall*



1- BRAZIL OF PELLETS: 99.31%

2- CONFIDENCE: 90.6%

3- VITRIA: 69.0%

4- BRUSQUE: 56.3%

5- LONDON: 41.3%

6- VILA NOVA: 17.7%

7- CRUISE: 10.5%



8- BLACK BRIDGE: 5.5%

9- WORKER: 4.7%

10- NUTICO: 2.8%

Chance of access*



1- CORITIBA: 98.2%

2- BOTAFOGO: 86.9%

3- GOIS: 64.9%

4- AVA: 48.8%

5- CRB: 46.9%

6- GUARANI: 22.8%

7- CSA: 13.9%

8- VASCO DA GAMA: 5.9%

9- OAR: 4.2%

10- SAMPAIO RUN: 3.6%

11- NUTICO: 1.5%

12- BLACK BRIDGE: 1.1%

13- WORKER: 0.94%

14- CRUISE: 0.17%









* Data from the Department of Mathematics at UFMG

