Cruzeiro loses unbeaten record with Luxembourg and in the second round of Series B

Cruzeiro came out ahead, but took the turn of the CSA at Independencia and got complicated in Serie B (Photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress)

With the defeat by CSA, by 2-1, this Sunday, at Independencia, Cruzeiro lost its unbeaten record under the command of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and also in the return of the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals. Until then, the celestial team was the only one that had not lost in the second round of the competition.

Cruzeiro had six games without defeat in the second round, with two wins and four draws. In total, there were 12 matches without losing (eight draws and four wins). The defeat to CSA, which marked the return of the fans to Independencia, cooled the spirits of Raposa, who had the three points not to distance himself from access, which became even more difficult after the comeback at home.

With the setback, Cruzeiro stopped at 31 points and occupies the 13th place in Serie B. The celestial team is 13th of the CRB, the last member of the access group, the G-4, which also has Coritiba, Gois and Botafogo. To keep hopes of returning to the elite, Fox needs the perfect campaign, but now he has 12 matches to reach the goal.