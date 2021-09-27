Cryptos Today: Ethereum Rises in Double Digits, Stocks React to China Ban, More News

SAO PAULO – The Ethereum (ETH) and the assets that make up the sector that is understood as decentralized finance (DeFi) pull the high in the cryptocurrency market this Monday (27). The world’s second-largest crypto jumped 11% at dawn and now registers a 5.1% rise in the last 24 hours, returning to trade above $3,100 after dropping to $2,750 on Sunday.

Already DeFi tokens soared up 29% in motion seen as a reflection of the new ban on cryptocurrencies in China. Banned from using traditional cryptocurrency exchange services made illegal by measures announced on Friday (24), Chinese users are said to be flocking to decentralized solutions known for their anonymity.

The valuation of these assets goes against Bitcoin (BTC), whose price is recovering from a low of less than US$ 41,000 last week, to US$ 43,821, up 1.2% compared to yesterday, but with a loss of about 10% in the last 30 days.

On the other hand, maintaining the current level, according to specialists, is important to close the month with potential for increases in October, perhaps in search of new historical highs.

In addition to the market, the business environment has also reacted to China’s measures in recent days. The Binance, Huobi and FTX exchanges announced a change in policy and even in their headquarters to adapt to the new requirements and the hostile environment against cryptocurrency companies in Chinese territory or with influence from the Xi Jinping government.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:24 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $43,821 +1.2% Ethereum (ETH) US$3,122 +5.1% Cardano (ADA) $2.24 -0.5% Binance Coin (BNB) $351 +1.2% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.966773 +3.1%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours dYdX (DYDX) $22.09 +29.6% XDC Network (XDC) US$ 0.148483 +19.9% DAO Token Curve ([ativo=CRV]) $2.70 +14.6% eCash (XEC) US$ 0.00023917 +14.2% Uniswap (UNI) $24.86 +13.1%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Tezos (XTZ) $6.44 -7.7% Maker (MKR) US$2,385.85 -6.9% FTX Token (FTT) US$ 56.05 -18.9% Cardano (ADA) $2.22 -3.9% Decred (DCR) US$ 111.37 -3.6%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 43.83 +3.74% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 57.27 +3.24% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 49.98 +4.19% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 15.09 +1.62% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 12.20 +4.99%

See the main news from the crypto market this Monday (27):

Binance and Huobi no longer accept Chinese and FTX leaves Hong Kong

Binance and Huobi, respectively the first and second largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world by trading volume, announced the interruption of registrations of Chinese customers on their platforms.

The measures follow the new rules announced by the Chinese government on Friday (27). In a statement, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) declared that all cryptocurrency services offered to residents of the country would be considered illegal, even if operated in foreign territory.

The two brokerages have suspended registration of users with Chinese phone numbers, while Huobi has announced the cancellation of currently active Chinese residents’ accounts by the end of this year.

Companies have not announced a policy change for Hong Kong, which is not directly impacted by the Chinese central bank’s statement. However, the FTX exchange anticipates a possible direct crackdown and announces the move of headquarters to the Bahamas, citing increased regulatory pressure against cryptocurrency deals.

Indonesia goes against China and releases trade in cryptocurrencies

Indonesia has denied rumors of a ban and confirmed that Indonesian residents can trade cryptocurrencies. In a position against China, the Indonesian government said it will focus on regulation aimed at preventing crimes involving digital assets.

The only restriction is for payments. According to the central bank, crypto-assets will be treated as tradable assets and commodities unfit for payment because they would be a volatile and unbacked asset class.

The cryptocurrency trade, however, remains free. Trading Bitcoin and other digital currencies was legalized in 2018 and exploded in 2020 and 2021, a period in which local exchanges grew 40% and the trading volume reached US$4.5 billion.

Cardano allies with Chainlink to win new stablecoin

The Cardano project, which recently gained support for smart contracts and wants to be a rival to Ethereum, announced a new partnership with Chainlink.

The agreement, announced last Saturday (25), promises to facilitate the work of developers who create solutions for the Cardano blockchain by offering simplified connection to “real world” databases. Chainlink does this work using what are called oracles.

The novelty is intended to help accelerate the development of decentralized applications (DApps) compatible with the Cardano network, which is still in its infancy in creating its own ecosystem.

Another step should be taken by the Coti project ([ativo=COTI]), which was confirmed over the weekend as the official broadcaster of the new stablecoin Djed. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies with parity with a fiat currency, usually the US dollar.

The existence of a stablecoin on the Cardano network is seen as essential to allow the emergence of DeFi applications on the blockchain.

The Economist recommends Bitcoin

The Economist magazine, known for being critical of Bitcoin, recommended cryptocurrencies to its readers in an article published on Saturday (25).

Columnist John O’Sullivan cited the Bitcoin purchase as part of a “Nobel winning diversification strategy.” He refers to the uncorrelated character of cryptocurrency, which tends not to necessarily keep pace with the stock market and other traditional investments.

He says he came to the conclusion after randomly analyzing well-performing portfolios from the last decade and verifying that they all contained between 1% to 5% Bitcoin.

The result, in his view, would not only be a consequence of the strong appreciation of the asset in the period. “Even in an especially volatile two-year period, say, from January 2018 to December 2019 (when it dropped sharply), a portfolio with 1% Bitcoin still fared better on the risk-reward ratio than one without the currency. among its assets,” he said.

