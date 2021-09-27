Cuca looks for Atlético-MG vs. Palmeiras an unprecedented feat among coaches in the history of Libertadores

If Atlético-MG eliminate the palm trees in the semifinal of Libertadores Conmebol this Tuesday (28), starting at 9 pm (Brasilia time), at Mineirão, Cuca will achieve an unprecedented feat in the history of the competition. In the first leg, the teams tied without goals at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo.

In 61 years of tournament, no coach has played two consecutive finals for two different teams, according to a survey by the DataESPN. In the 2020 edition, Cuca was runner-up for Santos after losing the final to Palmeiras at Maracanã, 1-0.

In addition, he was champion of the South American tournament by Atlético-MG in 2013.

However, Cuca will not be the first coach to dispute two (or more) consecutive Libertadores decisions. The fact has already happened another 15 times (learn more below) and will happen for the 16th, as Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, will be able to dispute the title for the second consecutive time.

Whoever passes from Atlético-MG and Palmeiras will face the winner of Flamengo x Barcelona-EQU, who face each other on Wednesday (29), 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), with LIVE broadcast on FOX Sports and also on ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here to learn more. In the first game, the Brazilians won 2-0.

Other times

The first coach to dispute two consecutive Libertadores finals was Roberto Scarone for Peñarol (1960 and 1961), who was two-time continental champion. Lula repeated the feat in the following two years (1962 and 1963) with Santos de Pelé.

Manuel Giúdice won the 1964 and 1965 finals with Argentina’s Independiente. Roque Máspoli lost to Penãrol in 1965, but won in 1966.

Coach Osvaldo Zubeldía was the first to win three titles in a row (1968, 1969 and 1970), with Estudiantes, also from Argentina. For Boca Juniors, Juan Carlos Lorenzo was two-time champion (1977 and 1978) and vice in 1979.

Vicente Cantatore’s Cobreloa lost the 1981 Libertadores finals to Flamengo de Zico and 1982 to Peñarol. Hugo Bagnulo, from the carbonero team, beat the Chileans in 1982, but lost to the Grêmio of the then young forward Renato Gaúcho the following year.

Perhaps the unluckiest of all is the Colombian Gabriel Ochoa Uribe, who lost to América de Cali three consecutive decisions: to Argentinos Juniors (1985), River Plate (1986) and Peñarol (1987).

With Paraguay’s Olimpia, Luis Cubilla won the 1990 decision against Barcelona-EQU, but lost to Atlético Nacional (1989) and Colo-Colo (1991).

For São Paulo, Telê Santana won the finals against Newell’s Old Boys (1992), from Argentina, and Universidad Católica (1993), from Chile, in addition to being defeated by Argentine Vélez Sarsfield (1994).

Felipão won the 1999 Libertadores with Palmeiras and lost the 2000 edition to Carlos Bianchi’s Boca Juniors, who also won the 2001 edition of the tournament.

Bianchi would still be champion with Boca in 2003 over Santos, but would lose in 2004 to the surprising Once Caldas, from Colombia.

The last coach to reach two consecutive Libertadores decisions was Marcelo Gallardo, who was champion with River Plate in 2018 over arch-rivals Boca, but lost in 2019 to Flamengo.