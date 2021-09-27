Dabove Denies Influence of Late Pay and Minimizes Overhead Balls: “It’s Not to Be Drama” | bahia

All warning signs are on in Bahia. Defeated by Internacional 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, Tricolor entered the relegation zone of Serie A. In Beira-Rio, the fan saw a disorganized team and inefficient offensive production. Off the field, the atmosphere weighed heavily: with wages back, the Tricolor players refused to talk to the press at halftime and at the end of the match.

Coach Diego Dabove, however, denies that the off-field problems interfere with the team’s performance on the field. Questioned after the final whistle, the coach evaluated his team and pointed out that the first half was bad at Beira-Rio.

– I believe that [o extracampo] not [influenciou]. It’s hard to fully dedicate yourself to this. It’s a mental situation, yes. But, in the football analysis I have to do, no [influenciou]. We have to accept that, in the first half, we didn’t play well, it was a very bad first half. The second half was much more similar to what the team had been doing – he said.

“Regarding the situation and protest of the players, these are normal situations in football. I have 20 years of football and I’ve lived this many times. It passes. Surely, they will reach an agreement and the best end for everyone,” he added.

Diego Dabove, Bahia coach — Photo: Disclosure/EC Bahia

Much criticized by the fans, Óscar Ruíz had another opportunity in the starting lineup. Once again, it did not yield what was expected; Lucas Fonseca, starting in Conti’s place, also did not respond.

Dabove explained the choices and stated that the Paraguayan athlete “has more to give”.

– They played, because we thought they were the best for that moment. Fonseca had a great game last week. And Oscar Ruíz had been doing what he asked for. I know him, there’s more to give.

And it is in this process of getting the best out of his players that Diego Dabove will need to do extra work. This Sunday, Inter’s two goals were the result of failures of the tricolor defense in the air ball [assista aos gols no vídeo abaixo].

The goals of Internacional 2 x 0 Bahia, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão

The coach, however, remains calm. He assesses that the team from Bahia had not been having problems in this regard and summed up: “Today we lost, but it passes”.

– We’ve been working well. These are situations that happen in football. We’ll talk, but it’s not supposed to be a major drama. Let’s fix it, work. These are punctual situations that have to do with concentration. It’s not supposed to be a drama. We were fine. Today we lost, but it passes – concluded.

With 23 points, the team from Bahia is in the relegation zone and returns to the field next Saturday, when it receives Ceará, at Arena Fonte Nova. The match of the 23rd round of the Brasileirão is scheduled for 19:00.

Check out other excerpts from Diego Dabove’s interview

More about the aerial ball

– Regarding the aerial ball, it’s a situation that we were doing well, without any major problems. And today I believe that [os jogadores do Inter] they managed, on two occasions, and we ended up paying dearly. There are things to work on that have more to do with concentration and the moment of departure than with work. We were coming well.

How can you help at this time?

– Talking a lot with the players, with the board, transmitting tranquility. For our part, it’s about focusing on football work.

Why Edson in the starting lineup?

– It is true that Lucas [Araújo] came well. But, for this match, we thought that Edson could give something more. I believe it fulfilled, within what we asked. They are all very similar in the group. People only analyze the result. Patrick came in very well; Araújo, when he entered, entered well; Edson fulfilled [o que pedimos].

job evaluation

– This analysis will be done at the end of everything. Let’s fix it and work. At the end of the year, let’s look at it. We have to focus on the derby against Ceará next week.