Danni Suzuki confesses intense pain after the end of marriage and reveals partnership with her son

Mother of Kauai, 10 years old, Danni Suzuki has a huge partnership with her son. In a conversation with the Extra newspaper, the actress said that the boy loves to play Cupid on her.

“He tells me: ‘You’re going to stay with auntie. I’ll introduce you to someone’. I answer that I’ll choose calmly, that now I wouldn’t even have time to date. Sometimes, Kauai points out to me some guys that he finds interesting, he guesses”, said.

Despite wanting to find someone for his mother, the boy is jealous of her: “At the same time, if I only wear a top, he doesn’t like it, he says I look like I’m naked, that I need to cover my arms. It’s jealous. He takes care of me. Wherever I go, carry my purse, keep an eye out if I’m going to forget my coat on the chair in the restaurant”.

For those who don’t know, Kauai is the result of Danni Suzuki’s old relationship with Fabio Novaes. The two ended their relationship when the heir was about to turn 2 years old.

“I suffered for eight months. Every night, I woke up at 3 am, cried with sobbing, and at 7 am I went to Globo. He worked great, smiling, greeted everyone very well. I came home, went to sleep and at 3 am I woke up crying again”, recalled the actress.

Without hiding the pain she experienced, the famous woman said that she gradually got over it: “I went through this for a while and I respected my grief. I understood that it wasn’t depression, because I didn’t hide, I didn’t stop doing anything I had to do. I didn’t want to take my problem to anyone. I had to resolve it with myself, until I had the maturity to understand that what ended was a marriage and not a family. My parents separated when I was 11 years old, I dreamed of doing something different”.

Even with the breakup, Suzuki and Novaes remained friends. “We understood that, for our son’s happiness, it was the best thing to do. We’re going to have to deal with each other, live in peace to take care of Kauai, regardless of our male-female relationship. Sit down and talk, if you help“, said the artist.

“I always tell my son, ‘I love your father and I will never like any other man like him, because the feeling I have is unique. And daddy loves mommy too, we’ll be partners forever. we will be a family forever‘”, said.