Daughter of Anna and Joaquim from ‘New World’ will appear in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ | come around

Meet the new characters from the second phase of ‘In the Times of the Emperor’

Archaeologist, she lives abroad, and sent a Letter The little quiff (Augusto Madeira), advising that he would return to the Brazil. But Vitória’s brother did not understand the message, because the letter was unreadable when Clemencia’s twins (Dani Barros) threw her on the wet ground.

Review the scene in which Quinzinho tries to read Vitória’s letter:

Quinzinho receives a Victory card

Not believing that your step sister would return to Brazil one day, Quinzinho sold all the properties in Vitória, which were under his care, to build the Hotel Cassino. And you will be incredulous at the unexpected visit.

“Don’t you recognize me, Quinzinho? It’s me, Victoria!” she will announce, just before he faints in front of everyone.

2 of 3 Quinzinho (Augusto Madeira) faints when he sees Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros) in front of him in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo Quinzinho (Augusto Madeira) will faint when he sees Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros) in front of him in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo

Remember the story of Anna and Joaquim:

the love of Anna Millman and Joaquim, in New world, crossed an ocean and remained firm and strong, despite the many obstacles faced by the protagonist of the plot.

3 of 3 Isabelle Drummond and Chay Suede are the protagonists of ‘Novo Mundo’ Anna and Joaquim — Photo: Globo/ César Alves Isabelle Drummond and Chay Suede are the protagonists of ‘Novo Mundo’ Anna and Joaquim — Photo: Globo/ César Alves

The English teacher and the Brazilian met during a theatrical presentation, in which he was acting. When they clapped eyes at each other, hearts flared. In this presentation, Joaquim is betrayed by his wife Elvira Matamouros (Ingrid Guimarães), who puts a gold bar in her things and, for that reason, is accused of theft.

Meet the actor who plays the prince candidate for the hand of Princess Isabel

He manages to free himself from prison and, posing as a sailor, boards the same ship as Anna, accompanied by her brother, Piata (Rodrigo Simas), and the Austrian Archduchess Leopoldine (Leticia Colin). The ship is heading to Brazil, to the New World. At sea, the couple exchanges the first kiss and seals an appointment with a thread ring.

Review the scene where the couple exchange vows of eternal love:

Anna and Joaquim exchange vows of eternal love

But not all are flowers in the lives of lovers, who had to dodge the persecution in Elvira it’s from Thomas (Gabriel Braga Nunes), who along the plot joined to break apart the lovebirds. The two are parents of Victory.

Review Victoria’s birth scene:

Anna gives birth to a baby girl with the help of Joaquim

