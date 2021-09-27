Deputies vote to overturn Bolsonaro’s veto and thus suspend evictions in pandemic | Policy

Fulfilling an agreement between parties that also involved other matters (read more below), the parliamentarians supported the overthrow of the veto with a free hand on the scoreboard. Were 435 votes for overthrow and only 6 for maintenance.

The analysis of presidential vetoes is carried out during a session of Congress, which is usually joint, with deputies and senators present. However, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the meetings of parliamentarians are being held separately.

The senators will meet at 4 pm. If they also decide to overthrow the veto, the project barred entirely by Bolsonaro will be enacted and will take effect.

The proposal, vetoed by the president in August, provides for the suspension of evictions for urban properties that serve as housing or represent productive area for individual or family work until December 31 of this year. Measure not valid for occupations made after March 31, 2021.

The bill also prohibits preparatory measures or negotiations to effect removal during the pandemic.

In addition, the text suspends, until the end of this year, the granting of injunctions (provisional decisions) to vacate urban property in eviction actions, provided that the lessee justifies that, due to the pandemic, there was a financial loss that prevents him from paying the rent.

Number of families evicted from home grows by 340% in the pandemic

The president informed that the decision to veto the proposal was made after the Ministries of Economy and Women, Family and Human Rights were heard. According to the justification presented by Bolsonaro, although “meritorious”, the proposal “is against the public interest”.

The president argued that the state of public calamity ended one year before the deadline (December 31, 2021) established by the proposal, and that the suspension of the effects of judicial, extrajudicial and self-protection of possession decisions until one year after the end of the state would provide a “safe-conduct for irregular occupants of public real estate”.

According to him, the proposal could consolidate existing occupations and lead to property and environmental damage.

Deputy Pompeo de Mattos (PDT-RS) called the president’s decision to veto the project “regrettable”. Deputy Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL-RS) classified the measure as cruel.

“To veto a bill that prohibits evictions in the midst of the pandemic, it has to be very cruel to make such a veto,” said the deputy. “It is very good that the Chamber overthrows this veto,” he added.

For deputy Afonso Florence (PT-BA) the resumption of the suspension of evictions is a “great victory for social movements, in the countryside and in the city, and for those in the struggle for housing”.