Desktop buys LPNet and marks third post-IPO acquisition

THE desktop (DESK3), through its subsidiary Starnet, signed a contract for the acquisition of LPNet, comprising LPNET Telecomunicações, Velus Serviços de Comunicações, Netstyle Comércio de Equipamentos de Informática, Silva e Silveira Internet provider and LPNET Serviços de Cobrança. The transaction amount was not disclosed.

Desktop said, in a document released to the market, that it is focused on acquiring companies located in geographic areas adjacent to the company’s current operation and that have strong dominance in its market, with the potential to continue post-transaction growth organically.

With operations in more than 40 municipalities and around 127 thousand accesses, LPNet is one of the largest service providers of Internet broadband with fiber optic technology in São Paulo.

According to Desktop, the acquisition reinforces its presence in the interior of São Paulo. With LPNet, the company now operates in more than 100 municipalities, totaling a population of more than 9 million inhabitants and more than 3 million homes.

Completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions usual in transactions of this nature.

This is Desktop’s third acquisition after its IPO (IPO, the acronym in English). Starnet was the first company acquired by the company, which disbursed approximately R$ 51.5 million. In August, Desktop acquired Net Barretos.