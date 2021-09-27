Despite the poor result of Norris, Ricciardo sees positive points for McLaren F1 in Russia

Pilot Daniel Ricciardo believes that McLaren can be encouraged by a positive weekend at the Russian GP, ​​despite the Lando Norris race having turned into a “disaster” this Sunday (26).

The Brit kept on slick tires as the rain fell heavily on the Sochi track in the final stages of the race, thus taking away his chance of winning his first Formula 1 victory. Still, Ricciardo sees positive points this weekend in Russia.

“From a team perspective, the longer I stay here and talk, the more I understand that Lando’s race was a disaster in the end. It could have been a first or a second from the looks of it. From a team, there is incentive with performance. There could have been more points today, but we’ll keep looking at that,” said Ricciardo.

The Australian said that the weekend in Sochi was one of ups and downs. “Personally, some moments were good, others not so much. I’m still looking forward to finding some speed in the car. I’m not sure if it was as comfortable a weekend as Monza, a little complicated and a little compromised on Friday.”

About the decision to switch to intermediate tires, Ricciardo explained that the driver is the judge to judge this moment. “Usually we are the best judge for this because we are the ones who feel the track. But I’m not talking about Lando’s situation, but for me it was clear and, in hindsight, a lap earlier was even better. We probably haven’t perfected it yet, but it was the right choice.”