Doctor denounced for charging surgery in SUS has HC denied

Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court, denied Habeas Corpus in which the defense of an orthopedist doctor asked for the suspension of the criminal action he is responsible for the crime of passive corruption, for charging for surgeries in the Unified Health System (SUS) .

Woman assisted via SUS said doctor charged for knee surgery

reproduction

Conveniated by the SUS, the doctor was arrested in the act and denounced by the Public Ministry of Paraná for charging R$ 4,600 to a woman for knee surgery at Hospital Bom Jesus, in Toledo (PR). After borrowing money from her son-in-law, she was informed, at the hospital window, that SUS surgeries are free. The son-in-law then sought out the city’s public prosecutor, and the consummation of the crime was awaited, with the delivery of the amount in marked bills.

In the HC to the Supreme, the defense of the doctor maintained that the offense would not be passive corruption, but concussion, consummated with the requirement of undue advantage. The basic difference between the two crimes is in the type of attitude: in cocution, the law considers the act of “requiring” as criminal conduct, while in the crime of passive corruption the rule speaks of “requesting or receiving”. For the doctor’s lawyers, the existence of a prepared act would also characterize an impossible crime.

Another argument was that there were excesses in the number of times the amount was considered to have been charged. According to the records, on 12/10/2015, the patient returned to the office for the first consultation after surgery and was charged by the doctor, who said that the payment should be made by 12/17/2015, date of withdrawal of the spots. According to the victim, the doctor threatened to “lock up” the operation on the other knee if payment was not made. In the second consultation after surgery, the charge would have been made by the orthopedist’s secretary.

In his decision, Justice Lewandowski stated that it is the responsibility of the natural judge of the action, if applicable, to modify the description of the fact contained in the complaint and to give it another legal definition at the appropriate procedural moment (Article 383 of the Code of Criminal Procedure). The rapporteur pointed out that the Superior Court of Justice, when analyzing the appeal filed there, found that the TJ-PR had confirmed the adequacy between the fact described in the complaint and the criminal type of passive corruption, asserting the occurrence of flagrante delicto.

By denying the request for the suspension of the criminal action through HC, the minister emphasized that this is an exceptional measure, which should only be applied in case of manifest atypical conduct, presence of a cause for extinguishing the punishment of the patient or absence minimal evidence of criminal authorship and materiality, which is not verified in this case.

mere reimbursement

In a similar case, the 5th Panel of the Superior Court of Justice granted an ex-officio order in Habeas Corpus to absolve a doctor from the imputation of passive corruption for receiving R$ 2,500 from a SUS patient for the use of equipment owned by him. during surgery supported by the public health system.

The understanding adopted was that the classification of the crime of passive corruption provided for in article 317 of the Penal Code requires proof of receipt of undue advantage by the doctor. This does not occur when there is mere reimbursement or reimbursement of expenses – as in the case in point -, even if the administrative rules on his conduct are not complied with. With information from the press office of the Supreme Court.

HC 191.509 (STF)

HC 541.447 (STJ)