Doctor of the Technical Committee of Uberaba is called “scrotum” Jornal da Manhã

Disruption

As the column predicted, Funepu’s CEI proposes to the Executive the replacement of the foundation in the two Emergency Care Units. Report to be read next Wednesday even cites Funepu as disreputable.

who assumes

The councilors who signed the document suggest that the Health Department itself manage the UPAs, which in other times proved to be harmful to those in need of assistance.

Contradiction

Suggestion loses strength when the councilors themselves speak of the precariousness of the Basic Health Units, demanding the presence of doctors. Furthermore, the SMS contract with Funepu was renewed in July for another 12 months.

Anti-corruption

By joining the National Program for the Prevention of Corruption, launched by TCU and CGU, the City, according to SeCom, carried out a self-assessment to discover in advance the points most vulnerable to failures. What are these points was not informed.

Investment

General controller Poliana Helena de Souza says that it is necessary to invest in actions that make it difficult to explore weaknesses, as it cannot be ignored that every institution is susceptible to fraud and corruption. A fact.

conversing

Interviewed on “Pingo do J” (Rádio JM), Rui Ramos slipped when asked if he was a candidate for state deputy himself or in the group led by Elisa. “All support is welcome” – the secretary replied, not saying either yes or no.

It works!

With deniers charging against the vaccines on social networks, the infectious diseases specialist Vitor Maluf spoke again after consulting the column. “All vaccines have an effect even on the Delta variant, but none guarantees 100% protection,” he said.

Reduction

The doctor reaffirmed that the vaccines reduced symptomatic cases and serious illness, which has Uberaba as one of the certificates.

water crisis

Túlio Micheli sees the public hearing on Wednesday, at the Administrative Center, on the water crisis with good prospects. “It is necessary to define effective actions in the short, medium and long term”, he says.

Technical

Codau already has options, but, according to the deputy mayor, the audience will be able to make new contributions, as the discussions will be technical and not political. Moacyr Lopes is immersed in the search for solutions. He is the one who speaks best about the matter for the City Hall.

Losses

And he says that with just the renovation of ETA Boa Vista, Codau should reduce losses by 40% in the entire system by around 120 liters per second.

Consumption

In recent years, due to the housing policy, Uberaba has added more than 20,000 new savings to water consumption, serving a population larger than that of most cities in the region.

more controversial

In an ironic tone, councilor of Uberlândia comments on video the criticism he received for his speech at the Forum of Conservatives of Uberaba. And he ended it by sending people “to that place”. Posted on the social network by pastor and councilor Eloísio, video and post were disapproved by Túlio Micheli.

And now?

Zacarias, a retired PM accused of having been one of the participants in the attempted execution of the then candidate for mayor of Campo Florido, Renatinho, in 2017, decided to tell what he knows to the Public Prosecutor’s Office via a winning accusation.

in court

The trial of the attempted murder is going up to the Court of Justice not because of that, but driven by an appeal that tries to prevent the accused from sitting in the dock of the Jury Court.

It’s gonna take a while

The appeal is from the lawyer Geovane Soares, for whom it is unlikely that he will be tried this year.

Nothing wrong