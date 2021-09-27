Dog adopted by gas station attendants saves gas station during robbery

The loyalty of a stray dog ​​was critical to ensuring safety and preventing an assault. A few years ago, a starving and skinny dog ​​started prowling a gas station in Ciudad Victoria, in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

Despite being a skittish animal, which was afraid of humans probably due to mistreatment, the gas station attendants gained the trust and friendship of the furry one, who was adopted and became a kind of official mascot of the establishment.

In the early days, the yellow dog only approached the gas station when the movement of drivers and employees stopped, at the end of the shift. He rummaged through garbage cans for food scraps.

Mexican gas station attendants managed to establish a friendly relationship with Randy – this was the name chosen for the new gas station employee. The dog settled in the establishment, gained a special place to rest and sleep, received food, attention and affection.

In return, Randy decided he should do his part. He started to alert the attendants whenever a car pulled up by the gas pumps. The dog also accompanied customers with payments and eventually became a stamped stamp. Everyone in the neighborhood already knew the “yellow dog at the station”.